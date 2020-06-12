Plugable USB-C adapters in pictures

Plugable has launched a new line of USB-C adapters: USB-C to HDMI Adapter, USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter, USB-C to VGA Adapter, and USB-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter.

Plugable USB-C adapters

More information on the Plugable USB-C adapter range can be found here.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

