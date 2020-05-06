Programming languages, IT spending, security incidents, and more: ZDNet's research round-up

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to terrible loss of life, and also to job losses, business closures, a sharp decline in discretionary spending and more debt - lots of it. Enterprises have been busy tapping credit lines to shore up balance sheets. This reality means that IT budgets are going to be squeezed and vendors like IBM and SAP are seeing deals postponed. IDC is projecting IT spending declines across multiple industries.

