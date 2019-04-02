Public-private data partnerships for road safety

When chatbots are a very bad idea
Not every business problem can be solved by using chatbots. Here are some inappropriate uses for the AI tool.
SharedStreets is a project of the Open Transport Partnership, a non-profit organization that builds tools for public-private collaboration around transport data blending technology and policy. SharedStreets is building software, digital infrastructure, and governance models to support new ways of managing and sharing data.
Caption by: George Anadiotis
Join Discussion