Public-private data partnerships for road safety

1 of 5
  • sharedstreet1

    sharedstreet1

    Caption by: George Anadiotis

  • sharedstreet2

    sharedstreet2

    Caption by: George Anadiotis

  • sharedstreet3

    sharedstreet3

    Caption by: George Anadiotis

  • sharedstreet4

    sharedstreet4

    Caption by: George Anadiotis

  • sharedstreet5

    sharedstreet5

    Caption by: George Anadiotis

1 of 5

SharedStreets is a project of the Open Transport Partnership, a non-profit organization that builds tools for public-private collaboration around transport data blending technology and policy. SharedStreets is building software, digital infrastructure, and governance models to support new ways of managing and sharing data.

Read More Read Less

sharedstreet1

Caption by: George Anadiotis

1 of 5

Related Topics:

Big Data Analytics Government Digital Transformation Robotics Internet of Things Innovation

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 3