Raspberry Pi essentials: Accessories to take your single-board projects to the next level

Has your iPhone or iPad stopped charging? Check this first!
Has your iPhone or iPad suddenly and unexpectedly stopped charging? Or has charging become slow, or is charging intermittent even though the cable is plugged in and the charger is ...
Got a Raspberry Pi? Here's a selection of essential accessories that are guaranteed to take your projects to the next level.
And accessories need not be expensive, with some starting at a few dollars.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This is the simplest way to allow your Raspberry Pi or Arduino to keep time when disconnected from the internet or after a power cut. This module doesn't even need a battery, as it is powered by a super-capacitor.
Price: Around $5 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The 6 Degrees of Freedom motion sensor can detect acceleration in three axes using its built-in accelerometer, and can also detect three axes of magnetic heading. This makes it perfect for projects such as robots, rockets, and rovers
Price: $10 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you want to put a Raspberry Pi at the heart of a robot, then that robot needs to have sensors, and one of the easiest to incorporate is a simple IR line-follow sensor.
Price: Around $2 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you want to put a Raspberry Pi at the center of your automation project, then the Automation pHAT makes that a breeze.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
There's a Python library available to allow you to start using the Automation pHAT with the minimum of fuss.
Price: $17 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This is how you add sensors to your Raspberry Pi project. The Enviro pHAT offers four different sensors giving you access to:
Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
The Python library means that you don't need to do much work to get the Enviro pHAT working.
Price: $22.50 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Forget status lights and add a high-quality, 2.8-inch, 320x240 16-bit color resistive touchscreen to your Raspberry Pi project.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi Zero, Pi 3, Pi 2 or Model A+, B+.
Price: $50 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
For those who want a bit more information than a status light can offer, the Display-O-Tron HAT gives you a lot more options.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
Price: $31 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Break away from mains power and use a convenient LiPo or lithium-ion battery to power your Pi project.
Chis is compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
Price: $13.90 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Add a handy RS232 port to your Raspberry Pi board to expand the possibilities of what you can hook up. Not only is this handy if you have a device that has an RS232 port you want to control, but it also allows you to connect to devices you've built yourself.
The sky's the limit!
Price: $17 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This add on adds what feels like magic to a Raspberry Pi project -- 3D gesture sensing at up to 15 centimeters away from the sensor surface using near field gesture technology.
You can even place it behind non-conductive material such as wood or acrylic and it will still work.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi A+, B+, 2B, 3B.
Price: $28 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Adding an eye to your Raspberry Pi project has never been easier. This tiny camera connects directly to the camera port that's built onto the Raspberry Pi Zero.
The 8 megapixel camera supports 1080p30, 720p60 and 640x480p90 video and can take 3280 x 2464 pixel stills.
Price: $33.50 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Forget having to use a fixed camera in your Pi projects by giving it pan-and-tilt motion using this already assembled module that fits right on top of the Pi.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
Price: $41.75 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Add a handy full-sized USB connector to your Pi Zero or Pi Zero W. Not only does this turn your little Pi into a USB dongle, it can also seriously reduce the cabling you need when connecting it to a PC.
Compatible with Pi Zero V1.3 (with camera connector) and Pi Zero W.
Price: $7 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A great way to get into prototyping and handling analog inputs and outputs and controlling motors and Arduinos, without hassles or running the risk of blowing up your board.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
Price: $14 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A matrix of 32 super-bright RGB LEDs that can be used for all sorts of applications, from mood lighting to status lights.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
Price: $14 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Need to extend the capability of a Raspberry Pi for a bigger project? Here are some accessories that you can turn to in order to vastly expand on what the board can do.
Got a Raspberry Pi? Here's a selection of essential accessories that are guaranteed to take your projects to the next level.
And accessories need not be expensive, with some starting at a few dollars.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion