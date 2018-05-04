Hardware round-up: 15 bits of kit we've reviewed in the past month

Innovation
At $329, the sixth-generation iPad is the iPad for most users. It's fast, reliable, and secure. Throw in the $99 Apple Pencil and the functionality expands considerably. The new iPad is a worthy upgrade, or a stellar first tablet for consumers, business users, and, yes, students.
Photo by: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
A solid piece of hardware that appeals to those who want the biggest touchscreen display possible in the smallest form factor, while also enjoying an amazing speaker experience. It is quite expensive compared to competing products and realises its full potential when paired with a Huawei smartphone.
Photo by: Huawei
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The latest incarnation of the Dell XPS 13 is a very impressive laptop indeed. The near bezel-free screen is sharp, bright and a pleasure to view, and sound output impresses too. The keyboard is beautifully weighted, and battery life impresses. The only downside is the camera location.
Photo by: Dell
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is a long lasting solid smartphone and the P20 brings all of those experiences in a slightly smaller form factor. However, the Mate 10 Pro has an excellent rear fingerprint sensor and a larger battery, so it may be a better choice for the enterprise. In either case, you can pick up an excellent competitor to Samsung for $650 to $750.
Photo by: ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
It's nice to finally have a reliable and affordable alternative to the Apple Watch that works across multiple platforms. We had zero hesitation in recommending the Versa. Welcome to the smartwatch race, Fitbit - it's about time.
Photo by: Fitbit
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
This detachable is a powerhouse for creative types, and has a lot going for it. The bezel shortcuts for pen users are a highlight, and the pen itself is superb. The detachable configuration has been well thought-out and well implemented. However, the audio subsystem is disappointing and moderate battery life will rule out some use cases.
Photo by: HP
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
If you simply need a large, wall-mounted display for conference room presentations, then Dell and other manufacturers do provide alternatives that are considerably less expensive. However, the precise, multi-user touch controls of the Dell 86 make it an attractive option for organisations and workgroups that require a versatile display for collaboration and brainstorming sessions.
Photo by: Dell
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The redesigned shape and styling of Sony's flagship Xperia XZ2 handset will appeal to some, but we found it slippy to hold and prone to wriggling around on the desk. The camera promises much, but it's tricky to get the most out of 4K video or the super slow-motion mode. Sony's insistence on including non-removable third-party apps is irritating. Finally, battery life is underwhelming.
Photo by: Sony
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
At £79 (inc. VAT, or $89.99), Adonit's Ink Pro is both cheaper than the Surface Pen and more capable. We really liked the page navigation and Cortana control buttons, and the charging dock is as well thought-out as the pen itself. The Ink Pro is well worth considering, especially if you use a Windows tablet without a keyboard attached all the time.
Photo by: Adonit
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
A superb handset, with its triple rear camera setup the clear headline-stealer. Elsewhere, performance is great and battery life is among the best we've seen in recent times. Most of the negatives are a little picky, the exception being the fingerprint sensor location. This really should be on the back and not beneath the screen, where it's very awkward to find one-handed.
Photo by: Huawei
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
This workstation is not without its flaws, but its high-end graphics performance ensures that it's well suited to tasks such as photography, design and illustration work. It's also considerably less expensive than rivals such as the iMac Pro and Microsoft's Surface Studio. And with its relatively easy user repairs and upgrades, it should find favour with budget-conscious IT managers too.
Photo by: Dell
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Overall, the Nokia 2 does the brand no favours. The processor/RAM combination delivers disappointing performance, while 8GB of internal storage means that many users will have to buy a MicroSD card, adding to the outlay. If your budget for a smartphone is around £100, you'd do well to shop around.
Photo by: Nokia
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The Gemini PDA is an impressive device that's reminiscent enough of the old Psion Series 5 to pull its hardware strengths into 2018, while taking advantage of both Android and Linux to deliver a competent computing environment. It deserves to make waves.
Photo by: Gemini
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
If you need a small, inconspicuous security camera that can be mounted anywhere and accessed from anywhere, the Argus 2 offers pretty good value at £121.99 ($129.99). The optional solar panel costs £26.99 ($29.99).
Photo by: Reolink
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
This headset is comfortable to wear and has ergonomically located, sensibly configured neckband controls. The little charge station is handy, and the carry case should prove useful. It's just a pity that the noise cancelling is below par.
Photo by: Plantronics
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
From the new Apple iPad to a headset for commuters, here's 15 pieces of hardware our reviewers tested in April.
At $329, the sixth-generation iPad is the iPad for most users. It's fast, reliable, and secure. Throw in the $99 Apple Pencil and the functionality expands considerably. The new iPad is a worthy upgrade, or a stellar first tablet for consumers, business users, and, yes, students.
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Join Discussion