Samsung Bixby Routines: Automation based on your daily work-life processes

The Galaxy S10 Plus is clearly Samsung's best smartphone ever, just check out our full review. However, many still lament the continued use of a Bixby hardware button on the left side.

Samsung offers a new functionality in the S10 line that does not require the use of the Bixby button and has little to do with Bixby, other than the name. Bixby Routines will start appearing automatically after a couple of days of use as your typical usage patterns are recognized. You can also toggle on and customize Bixby Routines through the Quick Controls menu up to start using them right away.

There are recommended routines based on your daily usage and also custom routines you can create on your own.