Satechi 'Work from Home' collection highlights

Hardware
AAEON PICO-WHU4 board with with 8th-gen Intel Core processor
Unlock your new 2018 iPad Pro's full potential with our Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub. Designed specifically for iPad Pro 2018 to conveniently access peripheral devices, wherever life may take you.
Price: $59.99
Keep your Apple Watch powered wherever you go with the Satechi USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock. Designed to fit all Apple Watch sizes, the Magnetic Charging Dock features an USB-C connection to recharge your Apple Watch when connected to any powered Type-C device. With its sleek yet ultra-portable design, the USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock helps keep your Apple Watch powered and on your wrist for when it matters most.
Price: $39.99
The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you'll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at the same time.
Price: $119.99
The Satechi Slim Aluminum Type-C Multi-Port Adapter 4K adds a plethora of connections to your laptop or desktop, just by using one Type-C port. Add 4K HDMI, pass-through charging, and two USB Type-A ports to your computer.
Price: $59.99
The Satechi Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub for iMac is your perfect 2-in-1 solution to enhance and elevate your desk space. Featuring built-in USB 3.0 ports, USB-C data port, micro/SD card slots, and audio jack, your most-used ports are now within reach for maximum productivity.
Price: $89.99
First of its kind, the Type-C Aluminum Stand & Hub elevates and transforms your Mac Mini into a powerful, surprisingly compact workstation. Equipped with a USB-C data port, three USB-A 3.0 ports, micro/SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack port, to provide convenient access to your peripherals. Mac Mini not included.
Price: $79.99
Work with ease using our Satechi Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard, featuring a full keyboard layout, convenient backlit design, and a rechargeable USB-C port. Equipped with MacOS shortcuts and multi-device Bluetooth capabilities, the Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard quickly becomes a natural extension of your desktop. Finally, a keyboard that works with you.
Price: $79.99
Upgrade to pro power with the Satechi 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger. Featuring dual USB-C Power Delivery ports, 90W and 18W, to charge even your most power-hungry Type-C devices at full speed - without sharing power. Equipped with additional USB-A ports, the Charger consolidates multiple adapters into one sleek, modern device for powerful charging in the office or on-the-go.
Price: $79.99
The Satechi USB-C to USB-C Gen 2 Flat Cable is your travel-friendly solution to charge Type-C devices on-the-go. Featuring USB-C Gen 2 data transfer (up to 10 Gbps), PD fast charging (up to 83W), and 4K 60Hz video output, the USB C cable is your must-have accessory for any Type-C device. With a shorter cable length (9 inches / 22.8 cm), charging from portable battery packs or transferring files from your USB C hard drive has never been more convenient.
Price: $14.99
Expand your keyboard with the Satechi Bluetooth Extended Keypad. Featuring a full number pad, navigational arrows, and convenient MacOS shortcut keys, the Bluetooth Extended Keypad restores the functionality of a desktop keyboard to your tablet or laptop. With a slim, sleek design, the Keypad complements your modern setup and makes data entry a breeze – whether you're in the office or on-the-go.
Price: $49.99
Satechi has put together "Work from Home" collection, highlighting some of the essential accessories for those who are working from home or distance learning. 5 percent of all sales through to April 15 donated to Project C.U.R.E.
