17 internet-connected things that really shouldn't be online

This internet-connected ski lift lets anyone start, stop, and reverse the entire unit. You can even configure the steel cable tension. Definitely not the sort of thing you want pranksters to have unfettered access to.
Source: svbl/Twitter
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
Why is this Dept. of Defense computer hooked up to the internet -- and what does this computer do? It could be payroll, or it could something more sinister. Maybe it's time to switch off that remote desktop access.
Source: David Longenecker/Twitter
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
Two-factor authentication is great for making sure only one person in the world can access your account. Pro-tip: putting it on the internet defeats the point.
Source: Random Robbie/Twitter
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
In case you were wondering, "heizbetrieb" means "heating mode." In any case, putting the controls on the internet probably isn't the smartest idea -- especially if you value climate control.
Source: ZDNet
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
The whole point of "closed-circuit" surveillance is to make sure only a few people have it. But in this case, the entire world is watching.
Source: ZDNet
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
The reasons for putting your cold storage control systems on the internet are twofold: one, to make sure that the unit is cold without having to put on a jacket, and two, for hackers.
Source: ZDNet
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
You must be crazy high to put your pot factory on the internet. Oh wait ...
Source: Stilgherrian/Twitter
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
If you ever wondered what "critical infrastructure" was, it's this. This is a German hydroelectric dam that enjoys super-fast internet, but it also opens the risk of it getting hacked.
Source: Stilgherrian/Twitter
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
This is one of many examples of ordinary internet users exposing their systems to the internet with common remote desktop services. In this case, the user can be seen learning about empathy -- something you hopefully already know.
Source: ZDNet
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
Anybody need concrete? Just go to http://exposed-concrete-mixer.com apparently, because this industrial mixer is just as easy to get to. Why does this need to be connected to the internet?
Source: Niall Merrigan/Twitter
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
Sure, your point-of-sale device needs to send transactions over the internet. But does it need to be accessible remotely? Of course not. Pull that thing off the internet immediately.
Source: ZDNet
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
We're not sure exactly what is going on here, but if you've come this far, feel free to leave your best suggestions in the comments.
Source: Paul Sec/Twitter
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
Ressentez-vous la chaleur? En anglais, s'il vous plaît. Fine -- do you feel the heat? Because someone just hacked into this French air conditioning unit, and it's very warm in here.
Source: ZDNet
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
If you're ever asked to rate a toilet, don't feel inclined to push a button on a touchscreen. The assurance that the toilet touchscreen is "sanitized regularly" doesn't fill us with much confidence.
Source: Niall Merrigan/Twitter
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
Watching internet-connected drills drill is like watching paint dry. In either case there's a lesson: neither should ever be online.
Source: Kscarlett/Twitter
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
If it were up to me, you'd be watching "Hamsterdance" for three hours on repeat, and not the latest installment of "Kingsman," which was objectively a terrible film.
Source: Tactical Maid/Twitter
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
Millions of cameras are hooked up to the internet nowadays. If they're not hooked up for your amusement, they're probably enlisted into a botnet, dropping cyberattacks on the masses.
Source: Eric Conrad/Twitter
Caption by: Zack Whittaker
