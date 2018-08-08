Should Apple be forced to abandon the Lightning connector and switch to USB?

When Apple first unveiled the Lightning connector I have to admit that I was more than a little skeptical.

But after using it for almost six years I have to say that it's a solid connector. In that time I've never had a problem with the socket or the connector itself on any device (the cables themselves, now that's another matter.

I find it to be far more robust than the USB-C connector. I can't remember how many USB-C connectors I've accidentally damaged or crushed.