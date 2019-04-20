Simple tips to speed up your iPhone

OK, so your old iPhone is feeling a little sluggish. Before you go to the Apple Store to buy a new one – and sacrifice the old one on the alter of Apple's dismantling robot, Daisy – here are some simple things you can try to give it a new lease of life.

Depending on your iPhone, and how you use it, some of these tips might help, while others might not. The good thing is that they are all quick and simple – except for the nuclear option – and any apps I recommend are free.