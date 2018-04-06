1 of 6

Social media cannot be trusted without these features

Many of us no longer trust Facebook. We're wary of sharing data -- in case it is used by third parties without our knowledge. So, what features will the social media platform of the future need to regain our confidence?

Read More Read Less

Accountability algorithm

Fake news, fake images, and bot-generated content should be eliminated from social platforms. EXIF data on images could be checked and matched against news to ensure that old images are not captioned with misleading text.

Algorithms and AI big data can assess which content has been generated by humans or bots to eliminate false data and enable users to regain trust in social media.

Read also: How sites secretly collect your data - and how to stop it How to reduce the amount of information you send to Facebook | Facebook hoaxes shared by the scared | Facebook alternatives: Social apps you need to try

Caption by: Eileen Brown

Related Topics:

Social Enterprise Security Collaboration CXO Tech Industry Digital Transformation
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries