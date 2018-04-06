Social media cannot be trusted without these features

Fake news, fake images, and bot-generated content should be eliminated from social platforms. EXIF data on images could be checked and matched against news to ensure that old images are not captioned with misleading text.

Algorithms and AI big data can assess which content has been generated by humans or bots to eliminate false data and enable users to regain trust in social media.

