Tech skills, programming languages, PC sales, and more: Tech research roundup

Popular programming languages, mobile apps, and PC sales growth: Tech research roundup
From top programming languages and onto big spending on PCs, here's the research that matters from the past months in technology news.
Close to 60% of respondents to a CodinGame survey cite high demand for JavaScript and Java. This supports CodinGame's findings surrounding the demand for full-stack and back-end developers, as Java remains the most popular language for building web application backends.
For more see: Developers, DevOps, or cybersecurity? Which is the top tech talent employers are looking for now?
Photo by: CodinGame
Caption by: Mark Samuels
CompTIA's Hiring Trends Report also reports high demand for Java and PHP, with the programming languages featuring 6th and 10th in the technical skills most cited in tech job postings.
For more see: Developers, DevOps, or cybersecurity? Which is the top tech talent employers are looking for now?
Photo by: CompTIA
Caption by: Mark Samuels
An analysis by Techshielder found that Washington D.C. and Singapore offer the best opportunities in terms of job openings, salary, and cost of living. London was ranked number eight because of its high cost of living and relatively low salaries.
For more see: Washington D.C. and Singapore top the list for 10 best cities for cybersecurity experts
Photo by: Techshielder
Caption by: Mark Samuels
IT and business alignment has improved for the majority of organisations (87%) over the past 12 months - in fact, 43% of executives say it has improved significantly. More than three-quarters (78%) of organisations say improving business agility is extremely important, according to MuleSoft.
For more see: IT and business alignment is key to successful digital transformation
Photo by: MuleSoft
Caption by: Mark Samuels
The pandemic created decentralised and digital-first business engagement models that lasted throughout 2020, and will carry on beyond. Customer expectations, buying behaviors, engagement preferences and expanded use of channels have redefined existing business models and created new ones. As the world transformed, so did marketing.
For more see: Salesforce Research report: State of Marketing 2021
Photo by: Salesforce
Caption by: Mark Samuels
The US PC market continued its expansion in Q2 2021, growing 17% thanks to a total shipment volume of 36.8 million units, according to Canalys. Notebooks and desktops led the way with growth in shipments of 27% and 23% respectively compared to last year. Tablet shipments were down 1% in Q2.
For more see: US PC market grows 17% in Q2 2021 as notebook popularity booms
Photo by: Canalys
Caption by: Mark Samuels
Zoom Video Communications had a strong second quarter but is going to have a tougher time showing the growth it had a year ago.
For more see: Zoom's post COVID-19 reality: SMB demand volatile, platform pivot promising
Photo by: Zoom
Caption by: Mark Samuels
Best Buy reported a better-than-expected second quarter, raised its outlook for the fiscal year and said it is in a fundamentally better position now that demand is strong in its online and brick-and-mortar stores. The company's results rhyme with other retailers that have upped their digital transformation game.
For more see: Best Buy reports strong Q2, ups outlook as position is 'fundamentally stronger'
Photo by: Best Buy
Caption by: Mark Samuels
Here are the charts that matter from the past month in enterprise tech news.
Close to 60% of respondents to a CodinGame survey cite high demand for JavaScript and Java. This supports CodinGame's findings surrounding the demand for full-stack and back-end developers, as Java remains the most popular language for building web application backends.
For more see: Developers, DevOps, or cybersecurity? Which is the top tech talent employers are looking for now?
Caption by: Mark Samuels
Join Discussion