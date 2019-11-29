Tech21 Studio Colour case and screen protector for Pixel 4: Thin protection for Google's small phone

The Let Off Steam color is a mix of gray and blue. The case is made of plant-based materials and has integrated microbe-fighting properties.

The case is very light and adds little bulk to the Pixel 4. It fits onto the Pixel 4 securely and the matte finish of the material helps you hold onto your phone.

There is a large opening for the dual rear cameras with a raised lip to help protect the glass around the cameras.

The regular price of the case is $29.95, but the Black Friday discount drops it to $20.97 for a limited time.