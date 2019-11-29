Tech21 Studio Colour case and screen protector for Pixel 4: Thin protection for Google's small phone

All the trimmings: Apple and Google dominate this year's menu of tech turkeys
The Let Off Steam color is a mix of gray and blue. The case is made of plant-based materials and has integrated microbe-fighting properties.
The case is very light and adds little bulk to the Pixel 4. It fits onto the Pixel 4 securely and the matte finish of the material helps you hold onto your phone.
There is a large opening for the dual rear cameras with a raised lip to help protect the glass around the cameras.
The regular price of the case is $29.95, but the Black Friday discount drops it to $20.97 for a limited time.
There are raised buttons on the case for the power and volume. Even though the case is thin, it is rated to provide drop protection up to 8 feet. This is high enough to cover typically drops when you hold onto it.
There is a large bottom opening for the USB-C port with the Tech21 branding on the lower back.
The Studio Colour case is also available in Coral My World and Black.
Tech21 has a plastic screen protector available for the same $29.95 price, $20.97 for Black Friday.
The screen protector is designed with a self-healing finish so scuffs and scratches smooth out on the protector.
The kit contains everything you need to successfully install the protector.
The installation system is different than any other screen protector I have tested so I recommend you read through them too. There are four pieces of coating to remove in steps on the protector and if you don't read the instructions you may not guess right.
There is a lower guide that slides on and then you peel off coatings in a certain order to install the protector.
I was diligent in following the instructions and ended up with a perfect, no bubble installation on the Google Pixel 4. It's a bit odd to peel off the coating layer from under the protector, but be patient and things should turn out well.
There are a plethora of sensors at the top of the Pixel 4 and rather than having plastic with lots of openings for these sensors, Tech21 has the protector come up to just cover the viewable area of the display.
It looks a bit odd when installed and when you phone is in a case, but usability wise it is perfectly fine. It would be touch to have the plastic with lots of openings for the sensor and the risk of impacting those sensors must not have been worth the effort.
The Google Pixel 4 is the latest small flagship that boasts one of the best cameras on a phone. Tech21 has a few products available to help protect your investment.
The Google Pixel 4 is one of the best smartphone Black Friday deals with a $200 discount. If you take advantage of this deal or already have a Pixel 4 then you may want to head over to Tech21 and take advantage of its 30% off everything Black Friday sale.
Over the past week I tested the Let Off Steam color (slate blue) Studio Colour case and Impact Shield for the Google Pixel 4.
