Best Black Friday 2019 smartphone deals

We review the latest smartphones when they are released, but that doesn't mean that you should purchase one of these new phones on the release date. A bit of patience on your part can turn into hundreds of dollars in savings as we now see Google and Samsung offering compelling discounts during Black Friday.

There are plenty of good deals on unlocked phones that you can use on your carrier of choice, but also check your preferred carrier since there are often sales and discounts when you activate phones on that carrier. Make sure to also check out other great tech deals in the ZDNet best of Black Friday post.

Smartphones today are commonly priced from $600 to more than $1,000, so if you can save $100, $200, or more, then you can use those savings to purchase cases, wireless headphones, screen protectors, and cables.

Black Friday 2019: Best smartphone deals

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL ($100 off)

Google shifted its smartphone strategy a bit this year by offering up two value-priced devices as the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL (see the full ZDNet review). These two phones have some mid-level internal specifications but retain the amazing camera performance found in the more expensive flagship models.

These two Android phones launched at a starting price half that of the Pixel 3 models, $399, and with this Black Friday offer you can shave off another $100 and gift someone one of the best cameraphones ever for just $300.

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL ($200 off)

The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL were released just over a month ago, and if you are interested in Google's latest smartphones, you should always wait a month to see what Google offers up for Black Friday. The new Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL $200 discount started before Black Friday so you can get your new phone at a great savings right now.

Google's smartphones continue to set the bar for smartphone photography and offer phones that are assured of getting the latest major software and monthly Android security updates on a timely basis. Check out the full ZDNet reviews of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to help you with your purchase decision.

Samsung Galaxy S10 models ($200 off, free Galaxy Buds with some models)

The Samsung Galaxy S10 models were released earlier this year, but remain one of the best smartphone options available today. Four models make up the S10 lineup, including the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10 Plus, and S10 5G. Samsung is offering $200 off on each model, with models priced over $339.99 also including a free pair of Galaxy Buds ($129.99 value).

Selected carriers are also offering additional savings on some models while Samsung increased trade-in discounts when you send them an eligible device. There is a range of color options and storage capacities to consider, so configure your preferred model and check out the major savings on a Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 models ($200 off, free Galaxy Buds with some models)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launched in August with three options for consumers. The Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and Note 10 Plus 5G all support the iconic S Pen that is required in Note models, but the size and camera options differentiate these models. Samsung is offering $200 off on each model, with models priced over $309.99 also including a free pair of Galaxy Buds ($129.99 value).

Selected carriers are also offering additional savings on some models while Samsung increased trade-in discounts when you send them an eligible device. There is a range of color options and two storage capacities to consider so configure your preferred model and check out the major savings on a Samsung smartphone.

More Black Friday 2019 smartphone deals

While Google and Samsung have excellent deals on the latest flagship smartphones, there are other great offers worth considering this holiday season. New Apple iPhone 11 models are only available with discounts with carrier activation so check out your preferred carrier for these newest iPhones.

Black Friday 2019 smartphone accessory deals

Most people I see with a smartphone wrap the phone in a case. After buying your new phone, check out these deals on some great cases.