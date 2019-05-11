Best Raspberry Pi alternatives

The Nvidia Jetson Nano Developer Kit is a single-board computer that allows you to work with multiple neural networks in parallel for applications like image classification, object detection, segmentation, and speech processing.

It also comes with support for many popular AI frameworks, like TensorFlow, PyTorch, Caffe, and MXNet.

There's also a full desktop Linux environment to make it even easier to work with.

Priced at $99, this one is the perfect choice for those looking to leverage AI.