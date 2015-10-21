June, 2012 - "Monday, at an invitation-only media event in Los Angeles, Microsoft got the tech press to do something almost unprecedented: wait with eager anticipation for a Microsoft product announcement.

"Even more astonishing is that the reveal lived up to the hype."

It was also one of Steven Sinofsky's last major public appearances as a Microsoft employee.

My original launch report is here: "Microsoft's new Surface tablets make a solid first impression."