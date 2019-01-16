The ultimate MacBook accessory: The Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub

CES 2019: The best desktops on display
With more and more devices moving to USB-C, I've been looking for a high-quality, yet portable and affordable, USB-C hub. There are a lot of hubs out there, but the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub is a cut above the competition.
Not only is it well kitted out with ports and very reliable, but it's also got a sleek look, with an anodized aluminum finish that complements modern MacBooks.
The Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub is kitted out with an array of ports that modern devices are typically lacking:
The HDMI port supports 4K Ultra HD media at 30Hz.
The Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub supports pass-through charging up to 100W using a compatible charger. This means that you can high-speed charge your device and use the features hub simultaneously.
Transfer music, movies, and other files in seconds, with the hub supporting 5Gbps data transfer speeds, which is 10 times faster than USB 2.0.
And remember, you get this data transfer rate enve if you are using the hub to charge the device.
When looking for a hub it was important to me that the thing wasn't some huge brick of a thing that required me to use a desk when using it. I definitely didn't want a hub that required external power, because those can be a real pain to use when on the got.
The Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub is small enough to fit into a pocket, and comes with a travel pouch to prevent scratches.
Another great thing about the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub is that you don't need to carry a USB-C cable, because there's already one attached!
It also comes with an 18-month warranty for added peace of mind.
Highly recommended for those who have a modern laptop but still haven't made the switch over to USB-C peripherals.
Supported Operating Systems:
Price: $99
More information and purchase
If you're an owner of a newer MacBook, then you'll know that your choice of ports has dwindled down to, well, USB-C ports. But fear not! This doesn't mean that you need to buy new accessories. What you need is the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub. Not that this will also work with Windows PCs that have a USB-C port, as well as Chromebooks and smartphones and tablets kitted out with USB-C.
