The ultimate MacBook accessory: The Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub

With more and more devices moving to USB-C, I've been looking for a high-quality, yet portable and affordable, USB-C hub. There are a lot of hubs out there, but the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub is a cut above the competition.

Not only is it well kitted out with ports and very reliable, but it's also got a sleek look, with an anodized aluminum finish that complements modern MacBooks.