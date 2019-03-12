ThunderMag: The must-have accessory all MacBook owners will want

1 of 6
  • ThunderMag

    ThunderMag

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ThunderMag

    ThunderMag

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ThunderMag

    ThunderMag

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ThunderMag

    ThunderMag

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ThunderMag

    ThunderMag

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ThunderMag

    ThunderMag

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 6

Apple's MagSafe power connector was probably one of the best MacBook features. It both prevented the charging port from being damaged and stopped the laptop from being dragged to the ground if a cord was snagged. The new USB-C port doesn't offer either of these protections. ThunderMag changes that.

Read More Read Less

ThunderMag

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 6

Related Topics:

Hardware Apple PCs Servers Storage Networking

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 3