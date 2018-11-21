Top 10 gifts: Multitools

A multitool aimed at EMT specialists who need a robust pair of scissors, this is a great tool for anyone who does a lot of cutting (fabric, cardboard, plastics and so on). I'm a great fan of this one because it doesn't come across as scary to members of the public, and yet has some awesome features.

I like mine so much I had a custom kydex holster made for it.

420hc stainless steel folding medical shears

Strap cutter

Ring cutter

Ruler

Oxygen tank wrench

Carbide glass breaker

Price: $69.85 | More information