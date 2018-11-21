Top 10 gifts: Multitools

  • Swiss-Tech Utili-Key XT 8-in-1

    Swiss-Tech Utili-Key XT 8-in-1

    The smallest multitool that I've owned, not much bigger than a key. I keep one on my car keys and I'm surprised how often I turn to it.

    • Flat screwdriver
    • Phillips screwdriver
    • Micro-sized screwdriver (perfect for eyeglasses)
    • Straight blade knife
    • Serrated blade knife
    • Bottle opener

    Price: $6.95 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Leatherman Crunch

    Leatherman Crunch

    A multitool featuring an adjustable vice grip that can clamp objects up to 1-inch in diameter.

    • Regular pliers
    • Locking pliers
    • Hard-wire cutters
    • Wire stripper
    • 420hc serrated knife
    • Ruler
    • Pin vice
    • Bottle opener
    • Wood/metal file
    • 1/4-inch hex bit driver
    • Phillips screwdriver
    • Large screwdriver
    • Medium screwdriver
    • Small screwdriver

    Price: $109.95 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Swiss+Tech Micro-Max 19-in-1

    Swiss+Tech Micro-Max 19-in-1

    A compact multitool that you can clip onto a keyring. So cheap you can afford to get a set for all your keys.

    • 1/4-inch Hex Wrench
    • 7/16-inch Hex Wrench
    • #0 Flat Screwdriver
    • #1 Flat Screwdriver
    • #2 Flat Screwdriver
    • #0 Phillips Screwdriver
    • #1 Phillips Screwdriver
    • #2 Phillips Screwdriver
    • Pliers
    • Wire Cutter
    • Wire Stripper
    • Wire Crimper
    • Nail File
    • Hand Drill
    • Bottle Opener
    • Inches Ruler
    • Inches Ruler Extension
    • Ruler
    • Ruler Extension

    Price: $9.99 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Leatherman Raptor

    Leatherman Raptor

    A multitool aimed at EMT specialists who need a robust pair of scissors, this is a great tool for anyone who does a lot of cutting (fabric, cardboard, plastics and so on). I'm a great fan of this one because it doesn't come across as scary to members of the public, and yet has some awesome features.

    I like mine so much I had a custom kydex holster made for it.

    • 420hc stainless steel folding medical shears
    • Strap cutter
    • Ring cutter
    • Ruler
    • Oxygen tank wrench
    • Carbide glass breaker

    Price: $69.85 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Leatherman Surge

    Leatherman Surge

    A chunky multitool that can is tough enough to take whatever you can throw at it.

    • All-locking blades
    • Needlenose pliers
    • Regular pliers
    • Wire cutters
    • Hard-wire cutters
    • Stranded-wire cutters
    • Electrical crimper
    • Clip-point knife
    • Serrated knife
    • Scissors
    • Blade exchanger
    • Diamond file blade
    • Wood file blade
    • Saw blade
    • Large bit driver
    • Small bit driver
    • 5/16-inch screwdriver
    • Awl with thread loop
    • Ruler (9 inches/22 cm)
    • Bottle/can opener
    • Wire stripper
    • Lanyard ring
    • Two double-ended bits

    Price: $110 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Leatherman Tread Multitool Bracelet

    Leatherman Tread Multitool Bracelet

    A multitool that you can wear around your wrist. Feels a bit gimmicky at first, but once you get used to it, it's very functional.

    • 1/4-inch box wrench
    • 3/16-inch screwdriver
    • 6mm hex drive
    • 1/4-inch hex drive
    • Oxygen tank wrench
    • 3/16-inch hex drive
    • 1/8-inch hex drive
    • 3/16-inch box wrench
    • 3/32-inch hex drive
    • 3/32-inch screwdriver
    • 1/8-inch flat screwdriver
    • 4mm hex drive
    • 8mm box wrench
    • 3mm hex drive
    • 5/16-inch screwdriver
    • 3/8-inch box wrench
    • 1/4-inch flat screwdriver
    • #1 Phillips
    • 6mm box wrench
    • #2 Phillips
    • Carbide glass breaker
    • Pick/SIM card tool
    • Cutting hook
    • 1/4-inch socket drive
    • Bottle opener
    • #2 square drive

    Price: $175 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Victorinox SwissTool CS Plus

    Victorinox SwissTool CS Plus

    A robust multitool packed with 39 different functions. This is a true toolbox that you can fit into your pocket.

    • Needle-nosed pliers
    • Wire cutter for thin and soft wire
    • Hard wire cutter
    • Blade, large
    • Scissors
    • Wood saw
    • Reamer/punch
    • Can opener
    • Screwdriver 3 mm
    • Bottle opener
    • Wire bender
    • Screwdriver 5 mm
    • Phillips screwdriver 1 / 2
    • Screwdriver 2 mm
    • Screwdriver 7.5 mm
    • Crate opener, strong
    • Chisel 7 mm
    • Wire stripper
    • Wire scraper
    • Ruler (inch)
    • Lanyard hole
    • Ruler (cm)
    • Metal saw
    • Metal file
    • Bitwrench
    • Bit Phillips 0
    • Bit Torx 10
    • Bit Torx 15
    • Corkscrew
    • Mini screwdriver 1.5 mm

    Price: $150 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Victorinox SwissCard

    Victorinox SwissCard

    A credit-card sized multitool that you can slip into a purse of wallet. Kitted out with the same high-quality scissors that you find in any Swiss Army Knife,

    • Nail file
    • Screwdriver 2 mm
    • Toothpick
    • Tweezers
    • Pressurized ballpoint pen
    • Pin, stainless steel
    • Emergency blade (letter opener)
    • Scissors

    Price: $30 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Leatherman Squirt PS4

    Leatherman Squirt PS4

    There are times when you might not want to carry a full-sized Leatherman multitool with you. This is when you need a Squirt.

    • Spring-action needle-nose pliers
    • Spring-action regular pliers
    • Spring-action wire cutters
    • 420HC knife
    • Spring-action scissors
    • Flat/Phillips screwdriver
    • Bottle opener
    • Wood/metal file
    • Medium screwdriver

    Price: $34.95 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Gerber Cable Dawg

    Gerber Cable Dawg

    A multitool specially designed for the US military, the Cable Dawg is a specialized, industrial grade multitool for work on fiber optic, IT, and cable systems. Very unusual, but highly useful for anyone who works with cabling a lot.

    • Rugged and reliable design
    • Can be used in various military, hunting, survival, tactical, industrial and outdor situations
    • All products are field tested
    • Wire cable cutter, with CAT5 jacket cutter and RJ45 crimper
    • Magnetic driver extension and driver storage compartment
    • Spring loaded jaw and head wire strippers
    • Detachable component handle includes partially serrated edge knife with jacket cutter
    • Made in the USA

    Price: $260 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

