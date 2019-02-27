Top 10 workplace IT blunders

    A user punched his laptop and wanted the screen replaced before any colleagues found out.

    A user could not see or hear anything that was happening on their laptop. They had inadvertently turned the brightness of their screen right down and muted the speakers.

    A frantic caller said their laptop was unusable and full of viruses. They had been using their work laptop to watch X-rated videos at home.

    A user needed help unlinking their company iCloud from their work phone, as 'personal' photographs had got mixed in with work files.

    A business client lost their internet connection. The internet was down due to an employee in the finance team who cancelled their broadband to save £20 ($27) a month. This cost the business thousands in revenue and took two weeks to get back online.

    A corporate network and servers had gone down several times. Investigation found that someone had cut through, then repaired the main power lead supporting the servers. The unknown person had repaired it with a part designed for domestic use, and gaffer tape.

    The IT helpdesk took a call saying an office printer was faulty. After basic troubleshooting it turned out it was not plugged in.

    One caller reported 'I can't view websites as ads keep getting in the way' – web pop-ups that they needed to close.

    A call: 'My PC won't work, it just won't login'. The IT helpdesk tried to talk the user through some basic fixes, although the user could not locate their PC tower unit which was sat under the desk.

    A user who had 'broken' their company's IT network, had just turned their Wi-Fi network offline.

UK-based IT support provider, Probrand.co.uk has revealed the top ten blunders reported to its helpdesk in 2018.

