Top 12 Raspberry Pi alternatives (February 2019)

This is the latest update of the Raspberry Pi boards aimed at industrial applications and businesses. You can think of this as a Raspberry Pi 3B+ (it features the same Broadcom BCM2837B0 CPU) but without the USB and HDMI ports.

It also features eMMC flash, which replaces the less reliable SD cards, and comes with support for two cameras, two displays, and extra GPIO pins.

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ Tech Specs:

Broadcom BCM2837B0, Cortex-A53 (ARMv8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.2GHz

1GB LPDDR2 SDRAM

32GB eMMC Flash memory

Highlights:

Doesn't rely on SD Cards for storage

Smaller form factor

Availability until January 2026

Support for more cameras and displays

More information