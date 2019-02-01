Top 12 Raspberry Pi alternatives (February 2019)

Apple products you shouldn't buy (February 2019 edition)
This is the latest update of the Raspberry Pi boards aimed at industrial applications and businesses. You can think of this as a Raspberry Pi 3B+ (it features the same Broadcom BCM2837B0 CPU) but without the USB and HDMI ports.
It also features eMMC flash, which replaces the less reliable SD cards, and comes with support for two cameras, two displays, and extra GPIO pins.
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ Tech Specs:
Highlights:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
ROCK Pi 4 features a six core ARM processor, 64bit dual channel 3200Mb/s LPDDR4, up to 4K@60 HDMI.
It can run Android and also certain versions of Linux, and comes in two models -- Model A and Model B, each model has 1GB, 2GB or 4GB RAM options.
RockPi 4 tech specs:
Highlight:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This is pretty close to being a full-on Raspberry Pi 3 clone, having a similar form-factor, port layout, and feature set. What is stand-out about the Le Potato is that it features HDMI 2.0 support, allowing it to output 4K.
Le Potato tech specs:
Highlights:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The LattePanda Alpha 864 is a beast of a board both in terms of price ($358) and performance. This board is powered by 7th-generation Intel Core m3 processor (as found in MacBooks and other laptops), 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, optional 32GB/64GB of EMMC 5.0 storage, and Intel HD 615 graphics.
With all this hardware, it's no surprise that this board can run Windows 10 Pro comfortably.
LattePanda Alpha 864 tech specs:
Highlights:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The UDOO x86 ULTRA is something special -- it is a powerful x86 maker board and an Arduino 101-compatible platform, combined onto the same board. This combination results in a board that's ten times more powerful than a Raspberry Pi 3.
Intel Quad Core up to 2.00 GHz
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Looking for a board with plenty of USB ports? this is the board for you!
In addition to a six-core processor, 2GB of DDR3 RAM, support for 4K displays and hardware-accelerated 4K video playback, the NanoPi M4 also features four USB 3.0 ports, along with a USB Type-C port. It also includes an interface that supports two 13-megapixel cameras.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The MinnowBoard Turbot Dual Ethernet Quad-Core is a powerful quad-core board featuring 2GB of RAM and 8MB of SPI flash storage. It also features twin Ethernet ports for flexible wired connectivity.
Another awesome feature that this board offers is an M.2 B slot for WAN cards, as well as a SIM slot. This gives the board amazing flexibility... but at a cost.
At $199 this is not a cheap board, but it does offer a number of high-end features.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Nano Pi Neo4 is the cheapest six-core, single-board computer to be released, ad at $45 the price isn't too bad either. The only downside to this board is that there's only 1GB of RAM, which may introduce a bottleneck for some applications.
NanoPi Neo4 tech specs:
Highlights:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The NanoPC-T3 Plus is the bigger brother of the NanoPi 2 Fire, and features an octa-core processor which has enough power for commercial and industrial applications.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A cheap, $12 quad-core powered board that's ideally suited for hobbyists.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The HiKey 970 is essentially a PC running Android.
Making use of with LPDDR4X 1866MHz memory, and featuring 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage, Bluetooth, WIFI, and GPS , this is a board specifically aimed at developers, especially those looking for maximize accelerated AI capabilities that are not present of most other development platforms.
At a whopping $299 it's not cheap, but it certainly has the horsepower to handle whatever task you want to throw at it.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
As the image shows, the NanoPi NEO Plus2 is a tiny board, less than half the size of the Raspberry Pi, but it packs a performance and storage punch and doesn't skimp on the features.
This board comes in two configurations: 512MB of RAM and 8GB eMMC storage for $32, and 1GB of RAM and 8GB eMMC storage for $44.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Parallella computer is a high performance, credit card sized computer based on the Epiphany multi-core chips from Adapteva.
Starting at $99, the Parallella can be used as a standalone computer, an embedded device, or as a component in a scaled out parallel server cluster.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A coin-sized Linux computer that is totally open-source, and costs $20.
This is a small, low-cost, totally open-source (both the hardware and software) computer that's ideal for projects such as IoT or building your own custom router.
I especially like the VoCore2 Ultimate package, which for $44 represents excellent value.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
OK, OK, I know that technically the Zero W is a member of the Raspberry Pi family, but this one is too awesome to not list! This has become my go-to board to use for projects. I literally have a handful ready to go at any one time.
Why?
Well, it's not just that it comes in at $10 -- which means I don't have a huge amount of cash tied up in a project -- but also because of the very impressive feature set it offers:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
ODROID-XU4 is a new generation of computing device with more powerful, more energy-efficient hardware and a smaller form factor, and costing only $59.
Offering open source support, the board can run various flavors of Linux, including the latest Ubuntu 16.04 and Android 4.4 KitKat, 5.0 Lollipop and 7.1 Nougat.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
We move to the other end of the price spectrum to a board that's pretty much disposable.
While the BBC micro:bit is primarily aimed at schools, its low price (about $16) and ease of use makes it a great tool for learning and prototyping on. This one is not only great for kids who might be prone to handling things roughly, but it's also great for those jobs where you don't want to have a lot of money tied up in hardware.
The micro:bit is powered by a 32-bit ARM Cortex processor and comes with a built-in accelerometer, magnetometer, and Bluetooth.
A unique feature of the micro:bit is the integrated 5x5 LED matrix that offers 25 individually programmable red LEDs to use as a basic display or output.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
