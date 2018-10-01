 '

Top 12 Raspberry Pi alternatives (October 2018 edition)

  • NanoPC-T3 Plus

    NanoPC-T3 Plus

    The NanoPC-T3 Plus is the bigger brother of the NanoPi 2 Fire, and features an octa-core processor which has enough power for commercial and industrial applications.

    • Samsung S5P6818 octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 up to 1.4GHz
    • 2GB of DDR3 RAM
    • 8/32GB of flash storage
    • Gigabit Ethernet
    • Two camera interfaces
    • HDMI
    • USB 2.0

    Highlights:

    • High-end processor
    • Ideal for industrial projects

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • VoCore2

    VoCore2

    A coin-sized Linux computer that is totally open-source, and costs $20.

    This is a small, low-cost, totally open-source (both the hardware and software) computer that's ideal for projects such as IoT or building your own custom router.

    • MT7628AN, 580MHz, MIPS 24K
    • 128MB, DDR2, 166MHz
    • 16M NOR on board, support SDXC up to 2TB
    • 802.11n, 2T2R, speed up to 300Mbps
    • 1 port/5 ports, up to 100Mbps
    • Support USB 2.0, up to 480MBit/s

    I especially like the VoCore2 Ultimate package, which for $44 represents excellent value.

    Highlights:

    • Open source design
    • Cheap
    • Small form-factor

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ODROID-XU4

    ODROID-XU4

    ODROID-XU4 is a new generation of computing device with more powerful, more energy-efficient hardware and a smaller form factor, and costing only $59.

    Offering open source support, the board can run various flavors of Linux, including the latest Ubuntu 16.04 and Android 4.4 KitKat, 5.0 Lollipop and 7.1 Nougat.

    • Samsung Exynos 5422 Cortex-A15 2GHz and Cortex-A7 Octa core CPUs
    • Mali-T628 MP6 (OpenGL ES 3.1/2.0/1.1 and OpenCL 1.2 Full profile)
    • 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM PoP stacked
    • eMMC5.0 HS400 Flash Storage
    • 2 x USB 3.0 Host, 1 x USB 2.0 Host
    • Gigabit Ethernet port
    • HDMI 1.4a for display
    • Size : 83 x 58 x 20 mm approx. (excluding cooler)
    • Linux Kernel 4.9 LTS

    Highlights:

    • Small form-factor
    • Linux support

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Parallella

    Parallella

    The Parallella computer is a high performance, credit card sized computer based on the Epiphany multi-core chips from Adapteva.

    Starting at $99, the Parallella can be used as a standalone computer, an embedded device, or as a component in a scaled out parallel server cluster.

    • 16-core Epiphany RISC SOC
    • Zynq SOC (FPGA + ARM A9)
    • Gigabit Ethernet
    • 1GB SDRAM
    • Micro-SD storage
    • Up to 48 GPIO pins
    • Open source design files
    • HDMI, USB (optional)
    • 5W energy consumption

    Highlights:

    • Powerful processor

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • NanoPi M4

    NanoPi M4

    Looking for a board with plenty of USB ports? This is the board for you!

    In addition to a six-core processor, 2GB of DDR3 RAM, support for 4K displays and hardware-accelerated 4K video playback, the NanoPi M4 also features four USB 3.0 ports, along with a USB Type-C port. It also includes an interface that supports two 13-megapixel cameras.

    • Six cores, 2GHz 64-bit dual-core Cortex-A72 and 1.5GHz quad-core Cortex-A53
    • Mali-T864 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR3-1866
    • Ethernet
    • 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports and 1 x USB Type-C

    Highlights:

    • Powerful
    • USB-C port (and plenty of USB-A ports)

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Raspberry Pi Zero W

    Raspberry Pi Zero W

    OK, OK, I know that technically the Zero W is a member of the Raspberry Pi family, but this one is too awesome to not list! This has become my go-to board to use for projects. I literally have a handful ready to go at any one time.

    Why?

    Well, it's not just that it comes in at $10 -- which means I don't have a huge amount of cash tied up in a project -- but also because of the very impressive feature set it offers:

    • 1GHz, single-core CPU
    • 512MB RAM
    • Mini-HDMI port
    • Micro-USB On-The-Go port
    • Micro-USB power
    • HAT-compatible 40-pin header
    • Composite video and reset headers
    • CSI camera connector
    • 802.11n wireless LAN
    • Bluetooth 4

    Highlights:

    • Cheap, but fully-featured
    • Ideal for low-cost projects

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • MinnowBoard Turbot Dual Ethernet Quad-Core

    MinnowBoard Turbot Dual Ethernet Quad-Core

    The MinnowBoard Turbot Dual Ethernet Quad-Core is a powerful quad-core board featuring 2GB of RAM and 8MB of SPI flash storage. It also features twin Ethernet ports for flexible wired connectivity.

    Another awesome feature that this board offers is an M.2 B slot for WAN cards, as well as a SIM slot. This gives the board amazing flexibility... but at a cost.

    At $199 this is not a cheap board, but it does offer a number of high-end features.

    Highlights:

    • High-end components
    • M.2 B slot for expansion
    • SIM slot

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • NanoPi NEO Plus2

    NanoPi NEO Plus2

    As the image shows, the NanoPi NEO Plus2 is a tiny board, less than half the size of the Raspberry Pi, but it packs a performance and storage punch and doesn't skimp on the features.

    • H5 quad-core A53 ARM Cortex processor
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB eMMC storage
    • 2 x USB ports
    • Gigabit ethernet

    This board comes in two configurations: 512MB of RAM and 8GB eMMC storage for $32, and 1GB of RAM and 8GB eMMC storage for $44.

    Highlights:

    • Small form factor
    • Cheap

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • UDOO X86 ULTRA

    UDOO X86 ULTRA

    The UDOO x86 ULTRA is something special -- it is a powerful x86 maker board and an Arduino 101-compatible platform, combined onto the same board. This combination results in a board that's ten times more powerful than a Raspberry Pi 3.

    • Intel Quad Core up to 2.00 GHz
    • 2 GB of RAM
    • 1 x HDMI
    • 2 x miniDP++
    • eMMC 8 GB

    Highlights:

    • Powerful processor

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • NanoPi Neo

    NanoPi Neo

    A cheap, $12 quad-core powered board that's ideally suited for hobbyists.

    • Allwinner H3 quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 up to 1.2GHz
    • 256MB/512MB of RAM
    • 10/100 Ethernet
    • USB 2.0

    Highlights:

    • Cheap

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • HiKey 970

    HiKey 970

    The HiKey 970 is essentially a PC running Android.

    Making use of with LPDDR4X 1866MHz memory, and featuring 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage, Bluetooth, WIFI, and GPS , this is a board specifically aimed at developers, especially those looking for maximize accelerated AI capabilities that are not present of most other development platforms.

    At a whopping $299 it's not cheap, but it certainly has the horsepower to handle whatever task you want to throw at it.

    • ARM Cortex-A73
    • ARM Mali G72 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X 1866MHz RAM
    • 64GB UFS 2.1 flash storage, with Micro SD slot
    • Bluetooth/WIFI/GPS

    Highlights:

    • Powerful
    • Plenty of storage
    • Large RAM overhead

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • BBC micro:bit

    BBC micro:bit

    We move to the other end of the price spectrum to a board that's pretty much disposable.

    While the BBC micro:bit is primarily aimed at schools, its low price (about $16) and ease of use makes it a great tool for learning and prototyping on. This one is not only great for kids who might be prone to handling things roughly, but it's also great for those jobs where you don't want to have a lot of money tied up in hardware.

    The micro:bit is powered by a 32-bit ARM Cortex processor and comes with a built-in accelerometer, magnetometer, and Bluetooth.

    A unique feature of the micro:bit is the integrated 5x5 LED matrix that offers 25 individually programmable red LEDs to use as a basic display or output.

    Highlights:

    • Small and cheap
    • Built-in 5x5 LED matrix

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

