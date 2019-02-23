Totallee matte case for Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus: Ultra thin scratch protection

Galaxy Fold first look at Samsung's Unpacked
Totallee sent along a few samples of their new ultra thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. The cases are available in Solid Black and Frosted Clear matte finish.
The cases are priced at $29 each and are only 0.02 of an inch thick and 0.1 ounce in weight. In reality, these cases are almost paper thin. However, they add scratch protection and some minor bump protection with enhanced grip.
The Frosted Clear one is perfect with the Prism White model where the iridescence of the white still shows through the Totallee case.
The packaging of Totallee cases is as minimalist as the cases themselves. A simple sealed plastic sleeve contains the case inside a simple white box.
The lovely color of the Prism White on the Galaxy S10 Plus shines through the Totallee case. The case is very thin and light with no Totallee branding on it so the Samsung and Galaxy name shines through.
A couple of the matte case options for the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.
The volume and Bixby buttons are easily accessible on the left side of the case. There are openings designed to perfectly allow the buttons to protrude from the case.
The 3.5mm headset jack, USB-C port, microphone, and speaker are all accessible on the bottom of the Totallee case. The case fits perfectly on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.
The cutout for the triple rear camera is a perfect fit on the Totallee case. You can see the word Samsung through the Frosted Clear back with the shine of the Prism White as well.
The new Samsung Galaxy S10 products have stunning back glass panels with cool effects in various lighting conditions. The new Totallee cases provide some scratch protection while improving your grip on the phone.
