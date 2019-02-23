Totallee matte case for Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus: Ultra thin scratch protection

Totallee sent along a few samples of their new ultra thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. The cases are available in Solid Black and Frosted Clear matte finish.

The cases are priced at $29 each and are only 0.02 of an inch thick and 0.1 ounce in weight. In reality, these cases are almost paper thin. However, they add scratch protection and some minor bump protection with enhanced grip.

The Frosted Clear one is perfect with the Prism White model where the iridescence of the white still shows through the Totallee case.