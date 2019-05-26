Totallee screen protector for Google Pixel 3: Affordable, bubble-free, with edge-to-edge security

I tested out the Totallee tempered glass screen protector for the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3. The simple packaging is indistinguishable for each phone, with no labeling anywhere on the box for which device the protector is made for.

The glass screen protector is $25, which is reasonable for a glass protector. The protector was easy to apply, has no bubbles anywhere, and fits well. At first, I found the touchscreen to be less responsive, but realized that running the included microfiber cloth over it a few times helps the protector adhere tightly to the display so that everything works perfectly.

Totallee also offers sleek case options for the Pixel 3 that I have enjoyed using.