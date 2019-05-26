Totallee screen protector for Google Pixel 3: Affordable, bubble-free, with edge-to-edge security

  • Totallee tempered glass screen protector for Google Pixel 3

    Totallee tempered glass screen protector for Google Pixel 3

    I tested out the Totallee tempered glass screen protector for the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3. The simple packaging is indistinguishable for each phone, with no labeling anywhere on the box for which device the protector is made for.

    The glass screen protector is $25, which is reasonable for a glass protector. The protector was easy to apply, has no bubbles anywhere, and fits well. At first, I found the touchscreen to be less responsive, but realized that running the included microfiber cloth over it a few times helps the protector adhere tightly to the display so that everything works perfectly.

    Totallee also offers sleek case options for the Pixel 3 that I have enjoyed using.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Installation instructions and package contents

    Installation instructions and package contents

    Installation is a very simple process where you clean your display, peel off the backing on the protector, and position the protector on your display. Unlike some protectors where you have to squeegee out bubbles, there is nothing like that here so after alignment you get a perfect bubble-free fit.

    To line up, position the openings in the protector with the speakers on the Pixel 3. There is no included positioning guide or anything so you do have to take some care to line things up perfectly.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Camera covers and speaker openings for Pixel 3

    Camera covers and speaker openings for Pixel 3

    The protector extends up to the front facing cameras with the glass covering these, rather than having a cutout in the glass. There are also speaker openings in the protector, which serve as perfect reference points for positioning the protector before installation.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Pixel 3 XL upper screen protection

    Pixel 3 XL upper screen protection

    The Pixel 3 XL has a large notch with front-facing cameras on either side of the speaker. The glass covers the cameras with openings for the speaker and sensors.

    The fit of the screen protector is perfect and using the protector feels almost the same as the bare screen with no protection.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Case-friendly edge-to-edge protection

    Case-friendly edge-to-edge protection

    The protector extends beyond the viewable area of the display, but still has just enough space so that many cases will still hold your Pixel 3 with the screen protector in position.

    There is black under the glass outside the viewable area, that also helps you position the protector.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Lower speaker opening

    Lower speaker opening

    The black of the protector lines up with the bezel of the Pixel 3 XL. The speaker opening is also perfectly cut in the protector.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

As expensive as phones are today, it's worth spending $25 to add a tempered glass protector to act as a sacrificial anode for your display. The Totallee protector is easy to apply, has no bubbles, and works with cases.

