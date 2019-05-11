UAG cases for the LG G8 and Huawei P30 Pro: Stylish rugged drop protection

Mother's Day 2019: The best tech, gadgets, and accessories for mom
The first two cases that arrived for these new phones I am testing were from Urban Armor Gear (UAG), one my favorite case makers.
The Huawei P30 Pro, see our full review, has the best camera on a phone and a ton of other features. It is also a very expensive phone and thus spending $39.95 for a UAG Plasma case is a smart investment. It is currently available in the Ash color.
The LG G8 ThinQ is another new phone, see our full review, and while it is an affordable flagship at $620, it is also worth protecting for $29.95 with the Scout series case. The LG G8 slides off of everything so the Scout case helps prevent that situation.
The Huawei P30 Pro has a fantastic quad camera system and UAG has created an elegant protected opening for uninhibited use of the camera while the phone is mounted in the case.
The Ash color is transparent so the lovely Breathing Crystal color of my phone shines through wonderfully. Cool colors appear through the case and it offers a unique look to the package.
I love the way the Breathing Crystal color shows through the Ash color Plasma case from UAG. The unique armor shell provides enough strength to the case to pass MIL-STD 810G 516.6 drop tests.
The reverse wireless charging capability of the P30 Pro also works through this case. I tested an iPhone XS in another case and it was able to be charged by the P30 Pro.
The corners of the UAG case have extra protection and skid pads so this phone does not slide around on a table or other surface.
The bottom speaker, a microphone, and the USB-C port are accessible on the bottom. You can also see the reinforced corner material here, which is the area where many phones strike first when dropped.
One feature I like about the P30 Pro is that all of the buttons are found on the right side. The volume and power buttons are easily accessible with the case one the phone.
The UAG Plasma matches up with the curved display of the P30 Pro while also protruding out from the front so you can set your phone face down on a surface without the glass being in contact with the surface.
For the LG G8 ThinQ, UAG offers a black Scout Series case for $29.95. The case satisfies the MIL-STD 810G 516.6 drop test standards and is sure to protect your new LG phone.
The inside protects the lovely glass of the LG G8.
The USB-C port, bottom speaker, and headphone jack are all accessible along the bottom.
Note the UAG branding on the lower back with a soft touch black surface that helps keep the phone from sliding around on a table.
The front has a raised lip that rises above the display so that the screen is protected when inside the case.
There is not much additional length or width as a result of having the phone in the case.
The UAG Scout case helps you easily target the rear capacitive fingerprint scanner. There is an ample opening for the dual cameras and flash too.
The color of the LG G8 shows through while you can see the thickness of the case on the back. The LG G8 is well protected in the Scout case.
A mic opening, volume buttons, and the Google Assistant buttons are all on the left side with openings or raised buttons for easy manipulation and use.
The power button is on the right and a raised, textured area is provided on the case for this button.
Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is known for making lightweight, attractive cases for the latest smartphones and has models available for the latest from LG and Huawei. These affordable cases will protect your expensive smartphone investment while looking cool.
