UAG cases for the LG G8 and Huawei P30 Pro: Stylish rugged drop protection

The first two cases that arrived for these new phones I am testing were from Urban Armor Gear (UAG), one my favorite case makers.

The Huawei P30 Pro, see our full review, has the best camera on a phone and a ton of other features. It is also a very expensive phone and thus spending $39.95 for a UAG Plasma case is a smart investment. It is currently available in the Ash color.

The LG G8 ThinQ is another new phone, see our full review, and while it is an affordable flagship at $620, it is also worth protecting for $29.95 with the Scout series case. The LG G8 slides off of everything so the Scout case helps prevent that situation.