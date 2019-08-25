UAG Monarch for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: Attractive lightweight drop protection

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, see our full review, has been in my hand for about more than a week and since it arrived it has been protected by the UAG Monarch. While it is nice to carry a phone without a case, at $1,000+ I feel better about putting something on it to protect it from accidental drops.

Samsung includes a screen protector on the Note 10 Plus so with the UAG Monarch you can now get back and side protection for the phone. It's tough to cover up the Aura Glow color, but it's worth protecting your investment.

The UAG Monarch is available for $59.95 in black and crimson colors. UAG also makes the Plasma ($39.95) and Plyo ($39.95) for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus so there is a model in a style and color to meet your needs.

The UAG Monarch series is the top end style at UAG, thanks in large part to its double military standard drop protection and integration of leather and metal hardware in the case. The side honeycomb traction grip looks great and makes it easy to hold onto your Note 10 Plus.