UAG straps for Samsung Galaxy Watch models: Nylon and leather stylish options

While the Apple Watch is arguably the best smartwatch available today, Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup is the best for Android smartphone users. UAG (Urban Armor Gear) is known for making excellent protective cases and extends these design practices to watch bands.

There are three UAG strap options for the Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 Frontier, Galaxy Watch Active 1 & 2, and the Gear Sport. I've been testing out the Active watch strap and Leather watch strap, but there is also a NATO watch strap option available. Each of these three strap options are currently $10 off so if you are interested in them then pick them up soon.

I tried out these same band options for the Apple Watch earlier this year and most of the same features are present on these Galaxy Watch models.