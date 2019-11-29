UAG straps for Samsung Galaxy Watch models: Nylon and leather stylish options

  • Two UAG watch straps for several Samsung Galaxy Watch models

    Two UAG watch straps for several Samsung Galaxy Watch models

    While the Apple Watch is arguably the best smartwatch available today, Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup is the best for Android smartphone users. UAG (Urban Armor Gear) is known for making excellent protective cases and extends these design practices to watch bands.

    There are three UAG strap options for the Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 Frontier, Galaxy Watch Active 1 & 2, and the Gear Sport. I've been testing out the Active watch strap and Leather watch strap, but there is also a NATO watch strap option available. Each of these three strap options are currently $10 off so if you are interested in them then pick them up soon.

    I tried out these same band options for the Apple Watch earlier this year and most of the same features are present on these Galaxy Watch models.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Leather and Active watch strap options

    Leather and Active watch strap options

    The Leather and Active watch straps fit perfectly on the 46mm Galaxy Watch I have for testing. These bands also fit onto most of the Galaxy Watch lineup, including the latest Watch Active 2.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Active watch strap in orange

    Active watch strap in orange

    Orange is one of my favorite colors so I was please to get the chance to try out the orange Active watch strap with my 46mm Galaxy Watch. You can also purchase it in black or midnight. The midnight one comes in camo print while the other two are solid colors.

    The Active watch strap is made with high strength nylon weave material and heavy duty stainless steel hardware. It is secure by a long piece of hook & loop material so there is no way this watch band will ever fall off during an activity.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Securing the Active watch strap

    Securing the Active watch strap

    It took a bit of finger gymnastics to get the Active watch strap secured to the Galaxy Watch. You have to lift up the small nylon flap and then slide the quick-release pin as you put the pins into the openings on the Galaxy Watch. The nylon flap then protects your wrist from the pins while allowing full heart rate monitoring support.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Heavy duty stainless steel hardware

    Heavy duty stainless steel hardware

    The matte finish stainless steel hardware to route the strap through is substantial. This is not a lightweight band and is designed to make sure your Galaxy Watch never falls off.

    It is available in 46mm and 42mm sizes and comes with a 1-year warranty.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom of the UAG Active strap

    Bottom of the UAG Active strap

    UAG branding and a 50 meter tag is applied to the underside of the Active strap.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Leather watch strap on the Galaxy Watch

    Leather watch strap on the Galaxy Watch

    The Leather watch strap is also available in 46mm and 42mm sizes with brown and black color options.

    The strap is made of Italian leather with stainless steel hardware.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Side of the UAG Leather strap

    Side of the UAG Leather strap

    UAG is etched into the side of the strap with ample holes available to fit a variety of wrist sizes.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Stainless hardware and locking snap

    Stainless hardware and locking snap

    The black matte finish stainless hardware ensures years of use of the watch strap. To keep your watch safely attached, there are two loops for the bitter end with one having a collar snap for extra security. Your watch strap should never come undone with the snap activated.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Quick release pins

    Quick release pins

    There are quick release pins on the bottom of the watch strap so you can easily change out the bands when you watch to switch things up.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

Samsung's line of Galaxy Watches support quick release band options and the excellent case maker, UAG, just released three strap options for several models.

