Unboxing the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

  • Brand new Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

    A fresh from the factory Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+! Oh what amazing possibilities lay in its future!

  • And there it is!

    Very minimalist packaging, even doing away with the anti-static bag.

  • Tech specs: Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

    The latest Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ has a faster 64-bit 1.4GHz quad core processor, 1GB of RAM, faster dual-band 802.11 b/g/n/ac wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.2, and significantly faster 300Mbit/s ethernet.

    Here are the technical specifications of the new Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+:

    • 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU (BCM2837)
    • 1GB RAM (LPDDR2 SDRAM)
    • On-board wireless LAN - dual-band 802.11 b/g/n/ac (CYW43455)
    • On-board Bluetooth 4.2 HS low-energy (BLE) (CYW43455)
    • 4 x USB 2.0 ports
    • 300Mbit/s ethernet
    • 40 GPIO pins
    • Full size HDMI 1.3a port
    • Combined 3.5mm analog audio and composite video jack
    • Camera interface (CSI)
    • Display interface (DSI)
    • microSD slot
    • VideoCore IV multimedia/3D graphics core @ 400MHz/300MHz

    With the ARMv8 processor it can run the full range of ARM GNU/Linux distributions, including Snappy Ubuntu Core, as well as Microsoft Windows 10 IoT edition.

  • ​Faster processing

    The vastly improved thermal characteristics of the Pi 3 B+ means that the CPU can now run at 1.4GHz, which is a 17 percent performance bump compared to the previous Pi 3 model (that modele ran at 1.2GHz).

    Video performance on Pi 3 B+ is similar to the previous generation Pi 3, the VideoCore being clocked at 400MHz for video processing and the 3D graphics processor running at 300MHz.

  • ​Faster wireless

    A big change to the Pi 3 B+ compared to the previous model is the addition of a new faster, dual-band wireless chip (CYW43455) with 802.11 b/g/n/ac wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.2.

    The dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless LAN enables faster networking with less interference, and the new PCB antenna allows for better connectivity.

  • ​Faster ethernet

    The Pi 3 B+ has significantly upgraded wired networking, thanks to an upgraded USB/LAN chip, and you should see speeds that are 3-5x faster than on previous models.

  • Closeup of the processors

    Where the magic happens.

  • One change to be aware of!

    Here's one design change to be aware of -- the addition of PoE (Power over Ethernet) pins. While these shouldn't cause problems in most scenarios, they could short-circuit against HATs or possibly cause fitment issues in some builds.

    Cover them in tape, use stand-offs, or at worst, just snip them off.

  • A look at the back of the board

  • Closeup of the RAM chip

    An Elpida EDB8132B4PB-8D-F LPDDR2 chip.

  • To the casual eye, it looks much like its predecessor

  • New and old, compared

    The new Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is the on at the bottom, with a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B on the top.

Unboxing the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

We got our hands on one of the first Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ boards. Here's what it looks like and how it differs from the previous incarnation (there's one design change that could catch you out!).

