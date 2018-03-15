Unboxing the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

The latest Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ has a faster 64-bit 1.4GHz quad core processor, 1GB of RAM, faster dual-band 802.11 b/g/n/ac wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.2, and significantly faster 300Mbit/s ethernet.

Here are the technical specifications of the new Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+:

1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU (BCM2837)

1GB RAM (LPDDR2 SDRAM)

On-board wireless LAN - dual-band 802.11 b/g/n/ac (CYW43455)

On-board Bluetooth 4.2 HS low-energy (BLE) (CYW43455)

4 x USB 2.0 ports

300Mbit/s ethernet

40 GPIO pins

Full size HDMI 1.3a port

Combined 3.5mm analog audio and composite video jack

Camera interface (CSI)

Display interface (DSI)

microSD slot

VideoCore IV multimedia/3D graphics core @ 400MHz/300MHz

With the ARMv8 processor it can run the full range of ARM GNU/Linux distributions, including Snappy Ubuntu Core, as well as Microsoft Windows 10 IoT edition.