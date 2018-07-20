Windows tablets through the ages: The good, the bad and the ugly, in pictures

Microsoft has been involved with tablets since the early 90s, which must have made it all the more frustrating to see Apple turn up and grab much of the market with the iPad.

Still, Microsoft has bounced back with its Surface range including its latest Surface Go model.

Here's a look back at some of Microsoft's earlier efforts in the tablet market over the last decade.

Tablet PC prototype, 2000

Above is a prototype tablet PC showcased by Microsoft at Comdex in 2000. Evidently back in the brighter, more optimistic year 2000, orange and white was a perfectly fine colour scheme for a tablet -- if you tried to sell a similarly coloured device now, people would assume it was aimed at the under-tens.

A year later, at Comdex 2001, Bill Gates predicted that the tablet PC would be the biggest selling type of PC within five years. It would take a little longer than that.