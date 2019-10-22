What a brand new data center looks like - from the inside

  From the delivery room to the staging area

    From the delivery room to the staging area

    After they are delivered, pre-built racks are left in the staging area to acclimatise to the temperature and humidity in the data center.

    High ceilings for pre-built racks

    All doors in the building are three metres-high, including the goods lift door, to get pre-built racks inside the center.

  • Three emergency power supply (EPS) rooms equipped for power outages

    Three emergency power supply (EPS) rooms equipped for power outages

    The data center has three emergency power supply rooms, each equipped with a low loss transformer to take the power up into the data hall. 

    Three emergency power supply (EPS) rooms equipped for power outages

    Each emergency power supply room can deliver 1.1MW power to different zones in the building.

  • A separate area to store batteries

    A separate area to store batteries

    Batteries are kept in a separate room, and they can support the emergency power supply for six minutes in the case that the main supply went off. 

  • One of the four IT rooms is now storing customer data

    One of the four IT rooms is now storing customer data

    There are four IT rooms in the center to store servers, and four entry points at ground level that lead into the data rooms.

  • Racks of data from Server Choice

    Racks of data from Server Choice

    Technology company Server Choice has just started storing its data in Kao Data's London 1 center. 

  • Reducing energy waste: the non-mechanical cooling system

    Reducing energy waste: the non-mechanical cooling system

    Outside air comes through the corridor behind this screen, in which a damping system enables a uniform flow of air in the room.

  • The innovation: no mechanical refrigeration needed

    The innovation: no mechanical refrigeration needed

    Air from the hot aisle is circulated through a heat exchanger to remove the heat without the need for a mechanical refrigeration system.

  • Three outside generators in the event of a power outage

    Three outside generators in the event of a power outage

    There are three outside generators that can provide 1.75MW of power each in the case of an emergency.

  • Towards more sustainable sources of power

    Towards more sustainable sources of power

    Each outside generator sits on up to 48 hours of diesel storage, and the company is looking at renewable sources of energy to power the engines in the future.

Kao Data has just started operating a 40,000 square feet data center at the heart of the UK's "innovation corridor", between London, Cambridge and Stansted. This is what 8.8MW of data center capacity looks like from the inside.

After they are delivered, pre-built racks are left in the staging area to acclimatise to the temperature and humidity in the data center.

