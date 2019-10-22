What a brand new data center looks like - from the inside

Pictures: Inside Lenovo's new Beijing campus
Lenovo showed journalists around its recently opened campus in Beijing, which aims to create a 'Silicon Valley environment' for its 10,000-plus employees. ...
After they are delivered, pre-built racks are left in the staging area to acclimatise to the temperature and humidity in the data center.
Photo by: Image: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Caption by: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
All doors in the building are three metres-high, including the goods lift door, to get pre-built racks inside the center.
Caption by: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
The data center has three emergency power supply rooms, each equipped with a low loss transformer to take the power up into the data hall.
Photo by: Image: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Caption by: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Each emergency power supply room can deliver 1.1MW power to different zones in the building.
Photo by: Image: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Caption by: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Batteries are kept in a separate room, and they can support the emergency power supply for six minutes in the case that the main supply went off.
Photo by: Image: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Caption by: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
There are four IT rooms in the center to store servers, and four entry points at ground level that lead into the data rooms.
Photo by: Image: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Caption by: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Technology company Server Choice has just started storing its data in Kao Data's London 1 center.
Photo by: Image: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Caption by: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Outside air comes through the corridor behind this screen, in which a damping system enables a uniform flow of air in the room.
Photo by: Image: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Caption by: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Air from the hot aisle is circulated through a heat exchanger to remove the heat without the need for a mechanical refrigeration system.
Photo by: Image: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Caption by: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
There are three outside generators that can provide 1.75MW of power each in the case of an emergency.
Photo by: Image: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Caption by: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Each outside generator sits on up to 48 hours of diesel storage, and the company is looking at renewable sources of energy to power the engines in the future.
Photo by: Image: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Caption by: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Kao Data has just started operating a 40,000 square feet data center at the heart of the UK's "innovation corridor", between London, Cambridge and Stansted. This is what 8.8MW of data center capacity looks like from the inside.
After they are delivered, pre-built racks are left in the staging area to acclimatise to the temperature and humidity in the data center.
Caption by: Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
Join Discussion