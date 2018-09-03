When IoT/home automation devices explode

This landed on my healing bench the other day. It's a Belkin Wemo Wi-Fi switch (ignore the weird plug configuration, that's what they look like here in the UK).

Customer complaint: It stopped working.

Further questioning revealed that there was a bang, a flash or sparks, and a little smoke. The device plugged into the switch was undamaged.

Well there's your problem. Even from ten feet away the first thing I noticed was the black soot mark on the front of the device. The casting marks on the cover suggests it was built around January 2016.