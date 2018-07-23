When the floppy disk was king

The Mavica might have made it easy to transfer floppies to your Mac or PC, but what about the television? In an era long before the Chromecast and AirPlay, Microsoft proposed a bridge between the PC and television dubbed the TV Photo Viewer. Created for use with with low-resolution standard TVs, the device came with software that reduced photos to VGA resolution to maximize the number that could fit on a floppy.

The TV Photo Viewer wasn't the only such product to use removable media as a means to show photos to the television. Iomega's FotoShow used its Zip drives in a similar fashion but could offer almost ten times the number of photos per disk. But the TV Photo Viewer came to market in 2001 as floppies were heading to that great recycling bin in the sky.