ZAGG Gear4 Bridgetown case for Samsung Z Fold 3 and Flip 3: D3O drop protection

Here's your first peek at the iPhone 13 and other products making their first appearance during Apple's September 14 "California Streaming" event.
ZAGG developed a couple of new cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 with a focus on providing drop protection for these advanced foldable phones. D3O Bio, made with 52% renewable plant-based materials, is designed to harden upon impact and dissipate the shock so your device is protected.
Each case is available now for $59.99 and also incorporates antimicrobial treatment to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria.
For more on these devices check out our full reviews for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Galaxy Z Flip 3, see our full review, is a fantastic foldable device that starts at just under $1,000. The Gear4 Bridgetown case has a cool feature where part of the case protects the hinge that connects the top and bottom half of the phone.
The phone is a blast to use and you will find yourself flipping it open and close quite a bit. The Bridgetown case is easy to apply with large sticker pads to help hold each half in place. ZAGG includes extra stickers to keep your case secure for years.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
When you open the Z Flip 3, the two pieces of the case come together to fully protect the back of your phone. D3O material is used to protect your phone from drops and bumps.
The back material has a black matte finish and is also easy to hold onto thanks to the texture of the material and ridges in the case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The top portion of the case has a cutout for the cover display, cameras, and flash. The case transitions down into the cover display and there is no impact on the usability of the display when mounted in this case.
The corners and sides of the Z Flip 3 are well protected.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
One great aspect of using a case like the Gear4 Bridgetown case is that the cutout for the power/fingerprint sensor facilitates accessing the sensor. Without the tapered opening, you may find yourself "hunting" with your finger to find the sweet spot.
Tactile buttons on the case support volume control too.
For more on these devices check out our full reviews for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
A piece of material slides in and out of the back part of the case so when you close the Z Flip 3 the hinge part is protected.
Wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and Samsung Pay are all supported while your phone is mounted in this case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There are openings in the Gear4 Bridgetown case for the microphones, speaker, and USB-C charging port. The edges have ample material thickness to help protect the edges of your phone from drops.
The case add very light thickness or weight to the overall package and $60 is a reasonable price to protect your $1,000 plus investment.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Galaxy Z Fold 3, see our full review, is my preferred folding smartphone/tablet and it start at $1,800. The Gear4 Bridgetown case is a two piece case with a basic frame piece for the front and a substantial rear piece to protect the back of the phone.
There is no hinge cover for the Z Fold 3 so that part of your phone is still exposed when closed. The front frame piece does protect the edges around the cover display while still allowing you to fully interact with the cover display.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
When you open up and use the large 7.6-inch main display on the Z Fold 3, the two pieces of the Gear4 Bridgetown case come together to protect the hinge and the back of the phone. The cover display is exposed, except for the edge protection.
For more on these devices check out our full reviews for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There are openings for the microphones, speakers, and USB-C port on the Gear4 Bridgetown case. The edges of the phone are well protected with D3O technology incorporated to help protect the phone.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
A cutout is present for the triple rear cameras and flash of the Z Fold 3. Gear4 branding is found in the transition piece leading down into the cameras.
Wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and Samsung Pay all work just fine with your phone mounted in this case. Note the ridges formed into the back panel that help you grip your phone.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
One great aspect of using a case like the Gear4 Bridgetown case is that the cutout for the power/fingerprint sensor facilitates accessing the sensor. Without the tapered opening, you may find yourself "hunting" with your finger to find the sweet spot.
Tactile buttons on the case support volume control too.
For more on these devices check out our full reviews for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Samsung's latest foldable devices are built to withstand some exposure to water, but they can break if you drop them. The new Gear4 Bridgetown cases provide drop protection in a slim form factor.
ZAGG developed a couple of new cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 with a focus on providing drop protection for these advanced foldable phones. D3O Bio, made with 52% renewable plant-based materials, is designed to harden upon impact and dissipate the shock so your device is protected.
Each case is available now for $59.99 and also incorporates antimicrobial treatment to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria.
For more on these devices check out our full reviews for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
