ZAGG Gear4 Bridgetown case for Samsung Z Fold 3 and Flip 3: D3O drop protection

ZAGG developed a couple of new cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 with a focus on providing drop protection for these advanced foldable phones. D3O Bio, made with 52% renewable plant-based materials, is designed to harden upon impact and dissipate the shock so your device is protected.

Each case is available now for $59.99 and also incorporates antimicrobial treatment to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

