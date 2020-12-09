The Avita Admiror is a really sleek laptop that is certainly worth coveting. It is a Windows 10 home notebook with a 14-inch screen. Currently, on offer for under $800, its price certainly does belie its features.

Available in copper, brown, and pink metallic colors, this ultra-slim body is smooth. Its overall dimensions are 325 x 235 x 18mm thick at the hinge edge. The thinnest part of the notebook is 9mm in width and its aluminum housing is light too at 1.32kg.

It looks really good. All corners are rounded, and the hinge is concealed behind a curved quadrant grille. Bulky connection ports are not visible. The hinge area has two USB Type-C ports only.

Access to all other ports is provided by an external adapter for connection to standard USB type A, full HDMI and 3.5mm audio connections, and another USB-C port and Micro SD slot, which supports up to 128GB of storage.

Inside the notebook, there is an AMD Ryzen R7 3700U processor and an AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics card. The Admiror comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512 SSD

The screen is 14 inches TFT with a glass cover. It is not a touchscreen notebook. It has a narrow bezel of 7mm to give the Admiror a large screen real estate and a resolution of 1920 x 1080px with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

It also has a 178-degree viewing angle -- not good for secure working in close proximity to others but gives a lot of flexibility to users. It also supports up to 72% NTSC color gamut.

The Admiror boasts a battery life of up to 10 hours from its 7.7V 5000mAh lithium-ion battery. I found it perfectly adequate for several hours of work The two 1.5W stereo onboard speakers, with four microphones, are neatly placed down the outside edges of the notebook and give a great sound.

The bass is a little tinny when playing music through the speakers -- but the sound is crystal clear across the range of the human voice. The Admiror also has a 1MP webcam which gives clear video calls -- even in low light.

I do like the large touchpad as it will support up to four-finger smart gestures, although I only use three fingers to switch apps and enable multitasking (I still primarily use legacy keyboard shortcuts learned in the 1990s).

The keyboard is also backlit from a tiny LED in the center of the hinge, although it is not as efficient as a keyboard with each key lit, you can still find your way round in low light environments.

For security, the Admiror supports a fingerprint reader which is accurate and fast. It also supports Windows Hello PIN -- but not the Windows Hello face recognition as the onboard webcam does not support this feature.

I do like this laptop, even though it comes with Windows 10 Home, I can not connect it to the office domain. Avita positions this as a consumer lifestyle brand, but it would be equally at home in a small business environment.

It is ultra-light and portable with great battery life and all the features you need when you are out and about. I like this laptop a lot and it could easily replace my aging Lenovo for daily work. You certainly get a lot for your money with the Avita Admiror notebook