There is a lot to like about the Vastking KingPad K10 Pro Android tablet. Everything you need is in the box, so there are no add-ons extras to buy.

Inside the box, there is the tablet, keyboard and integrated stand, a USB power plug to supply DC 5V,2A, and a USB Type-C cable. The KingPad K10 Pro also comes with a stylus.

The KingPad K10 Pro itself is a 10.1-inch Android 10 tablet with a 6m000mAh battery that lasts all day.

Inside, there is a Unisoc (formally Spreadtrum) Tiger T610 64-bit chipset with 8 cores, 2x1.8GHz ARM Cortex A75, and 6 x 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex A55. Graphics are provided by a Mali-G52-3EE-2core 650MHz chip

Its external dimensions are 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.3in (258mm x 150mm x 7mm), and it weighs 500g -- just over a pound or 620g when the cover is fitted.

The body of the tablet is sleek with only a Type-C port to supply power or data transfer on the left-hand side of the tablet. Also on the left-hand side of the tablet, there is a volume control and a power button.

On the top of the tablet, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro SD slot accessible by SIM pin. The bottom of the tablet has pin connections for the keyboard cover as well as two 8 Ohm 1W speakers.

The screen resolution is excellent at 1920 x 1200px, and the colors are crisp and clear.

The KingPad K10 Pro comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable to 128GB via its microSD card slot.

The keyboard/cover/stand fixes really securely to the tablet with strong clips at each corner. This tablet is never going to accidentally fall out of its case.

The back cover is hinged with a stiff hinge that can be folded back and used as a laptop stand, or left in place to operate in flat, studio mode. On the lefthand side of the keyboard, there is a loop to hold the stylus in place when not in use.

The keyboard keys are firm with a positive range of travel and click well. There is also a fairly large trackpad if you do not want to use either the stylus or touch screen on the tablet.

Facial recognition works really well, but in future versions, I would like a fingerprint sensor -- either on the keyboard or on the tablet itself. Now, I'm used to unlocking screens with fingerprint. I miss it on devices that do not have it.

The KingPad Pro has two cameras a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. There are some nice image modifications, too. You can adjust brightness, contrast, enhance the white items in the image, add highlights shadows, and darken the background.

You can also modify saturation, warmth, tint, adjust skin tone, blue tone, or add a 'pop' to sharpen the image or add a vignette. There are also filters you can apply, and mark up the finished image.

The sound from its 1W speakers is a little tinny -- but perfectly adequate for web calls. When you connect either a headset or external speaker via Bluetooth or by using the headphone jack, the sound is superb

I like lots of things about the KingPad K10 Pro. Its form factor and lightweight fits nicely into my bag. I love the integrated keyboard and stiff hinge that holds the tablet in place at any angle.

The stylus is comfortable to use and responsive and the performance is good -- even with several office apps open. I like the fact that if I forget, the power shuts down at bedtime, and the tablet switches itself on again in the morning.

All in all, this is a great package of a tablet, cover, keyboard and stylus for under $220 with its Amazon coupon. The Vastking KingPad K10 Pro is an affordable Android tablet with all the extras you need for work or leisure. It's certainly worth a look.