10 highly rated smartphone apps you will use daily, now with Black Friday discounts

Black Friday creeps closer by the minute, so you've likely spotted some great deals just beyond the horizon. However, Black Friday doesn't have to be all about gadgets and gear. Some of the best deals you'll find this season are on apps and software, and you won't have to wait until Black Friday to grab them!

We've rounded up 10 Early Access deals on useful and addicting apps that you can use every day. Be sure to use coupon code BFSAVE40 for an additional 40% off the sale price (some exclusions apply)!

1. Mondly Language Learning App

Many of us took a foreign language class in high school, but let's be honest. How much of it did you remember, let alone enjoy? We didn't learn our first language by sitting in a classroom; we learned through action, and Mondly captures that by introducing you to core words to form sentences from and make conversation with. Mondly also uses state-of-the-art speech recognition technology and foreign language coaches to help you hone in on your grammar and punctuation.

Get a Mondly: Lifetime Subscription for $42 (Reg. $1,1199) with promo code BFSAVE40.

2. Toshl Finance Medici Plan Subscriptions

The pandemic has made many of us rethink our financial goals, but navigating these goals can be complicated without a proper game plan. With Toshl, you'll get the tools you need to budget effectively in order to meet your financial goals. All you have to do is sync Toshl to your accounts and set parameters based on how much you spend and how much you want to save over time. Toshl is so effective that it earned 4.7 out of 5 on average from over 1,500 users on the App Store and 4.5 out of 5 on average from nearly 30 thousand users on the Google Play Store.

Get Toshl Finance Medici Plan Subscriptions for $24 (Reg. $119) with promo code BFSAVE40.

3. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

Using a VPN is one of the easiest ways to keep your personal information and location private while using the internet. With VPN Unlimited, your traffic is rerouted to one of KeepSolid's worldwide servers, which masks your IP address and prevents hackers from peering into your private life. On top of that, you can also access services like Netflix or Hulu from anywhere in the world, even in countries where they're unavailable.

Get a KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription price dropped to $19.97 (Reg. $199).

4. NordPass Password Manager: 1-Yr Subscription

Many companies have fallen victim to massive data leaks over the past few years. If you were unlucky enough to have an account with one of these companies, there's a good chance your information and password was leaked, which can be disastrous if you use the same password for all of your online accounts. With NordPass Premium, you can generate powerful, unique passwords for all of your new and existing accounts, ensuring you won't have your entire identity exposed if one account gets compromised. NordPass saves all of your passwords for you and auto-fills password forms on both your computer and mobile devices, saving you time while boosting your security.

Get a NordPass Password Manager: 1-Yr Subscription for $18 (Reg. $59) with promo code BFSAVE40.

5. BetterMe Home Workout & Diet: Lifetime Subscription

Gyms, yoga studios, and cycling classes all around the world are closing once again due to the spike in new COVID cases. We won't know for sure when things will permanently open again, so having a consistent home workout plan will be one of the best ways to maintain your fitness. With BetterMe, you'll get access to premium workout journeys for a wide range of fitness goals, whether that's losing weight, gaining muscle, hitting a step goal, or even drinking enough water. On top of that, your BetterMe subscription comes with meal plans full of delicious recipes that will help you maintain a consistent diet.

Get a BetterMe Home Workout & Diet: Lifetime Subscription for $24 (Reg. $1,200) with promo code BFSAVE40.

6. Restflix: Restful Sleep Streaming Service Subscriptions

Leaving the TV on at night always seems to make you fall asleep faster. There's some truth to this, but all you really need is a curated set of binaural beats that can alter your brain's degree of arousal. Restflix does just that with over 20 personalized channels full of sleep meditations, bedtime stories, calming visuals, and binaural beats that are specifically designed to help you fall asleep faster and rest better. Users love Restflix so much that it currently has a 4.8 on the App Store and a 4.3 on the Google Play Store.

Get Restflix: Restful Sleep Streaming Service Subscriptions for $30 (Reg. $99) with promo code BFSAVE40.

7. Speechify Unlimited Audio Reader: 1-Year Subscription

Reading is one of the best methods for discovering fresh ideas and perspectives. Unfortunately, reading isn't easy for everyone. For example, those with ADD or dyslexia can have a particularly hard time. With Speechify, you don't have to worry about that. This app intelligently converts text to speech in natural human voices. You can scan entire books, upload PDFs, download files from Google Drive, and more. Speechify is also a great tool for students and teachers who need to read a lot of material while on the go.

Get a Speechify Unlimited Audio Reader: 1-Year Subscription for $24 (Reg. $390) with promo code BFSAVE40.

8. Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription

If you use your phone for work, dating, or even just to sell something on Craigslist, having a second phone number is incredibly useful. Dropping hundreds of dollars on a new phone line or SIM card isn't exactly economical, but a Hushed private phone line is! With Hushed, you can call, make texts, and receive voice messages from a new, private phone number, all of which is handled within the app. You also get to choose from over 100 different area codes across the US and Canada, which shows your contacts where you're communicating from.

Get a Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription for $12 (Reg. $19.99) with promo code BFSAVE40.

9. Omvana Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription

It's hard to stay grounded, motivated, and stress-free in these uncertain times. Our first inclination may be to push back against our anxiety or ignore it completely. However, taking a moment to meditate is much better for your long-term mental health, and Omvana Meditation can help. This app features a library of guided meditation tracks, classes, and lessons to help you reduce stress, boost focus, get better sleep, build confidence, and find joy in your life.

Get an Omvana Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription for $60 (Reg. $99.99) with promo code BFSAVE40.

10. 12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

The world's most successful entrepreneurs all recommend reading every day, but setting aside time to crack open a book won't fit in everyone's schedules. With 12min, you can read micro book summaries that have been synthesized and condensed from best-selling books on self-development, science, and technology. Every micro book can be read within 12 minutes, so you'll stay up to date on the latest ideas without the massive time commitment.

Get a 12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription for $35.40 (Reg. $399) with promo code BFSAVE40.