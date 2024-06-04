'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
8 Father's Day gifts dads actually want, according to ZDNET experts
Father's Day is Sunday, June 16, and if you're stumped on what to get for the father figure in your life, ZDNET has got you covered. The experts on our staff (dads included) test products and keep up with the most innovative tech gadgets for a living, and we're here to help you pick a gift that he'll actually use.
Here are our picks for the best Father's Day gifts that are on our personal wish lists or that we own and recommend across different budgets.
Father's Day gifts your dad may actually want
If Dad constantly loses his wallet, a Bluetooth tracking card is an easy way to upgrade a basic wallet to one easily located. ZDNET's Jason Perlow says the newly released Nomad Tracking Card makes the perfect tracking card, thanks to its rechargeable capabilities and fair price tag.
"Airtags are good, as is the brand new Nomad rechargeable wallet tracker, which integrates with FindMy. I just got one of those, and it is fantastic. It recharges on Qi or MagSafe. So it's an AirTag that you never have to replace the battery to, but for your wallet," Perlow says.
ZDNET's Max Buondonno got a first look at the new card last month and said it is good. "It's a solid tracker that I'll be using regularly to keep tabs on my wallet. It's sturdy, has a cool design, works seamlessly with my iPhone, and can be juiced up with the charging station I have on my desk." The Nomad Tracking Card is currently sold out but is available for backorder.
If your dad has tried every wallet under the sun to no avail, consider gifting the Ridge, a modern spin on a classic Father's Day gift. This slim RFID-blocking wallet is designed to hold up to 12 cards. Cash can be stored via a cash strap or money clip outside the wallet. The brand offers three AirTag configurations for tracking: an AirTag holder designed to fit into the cash strap or replace the money clip for $25, or the AirTag carbon add-on holder that attaches outside any Ridge wallet for $40.
ZDNET's Kayla Solino gifted this wallet to her dad last year, and she says it's a winner. "He's a shove-everything-into-your-pockets-and-go kind of person, and no wallet could ever keep all his cards, cash, and receipts organized until the Ridge. The minimalist design helps ensure he can put what he really needs into his wallet and makes it easy to access cards and cash when he wants," Solino says.
If Dad needs a break, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the ultimate way to tune out everything he doesn't want to hear and enjoy all the things he does. ZDNET headphone reviewer Jada Jones says Bose's latest release easily tops competitors in the noise-canceling and comfort department, as the name QuietComfort suggests, and Bose improved the QC Ultra's soundstage with this model, offering a more profound, fuller bass response.
"The QC Ultra's noise-canceling is the best I've tried in any headphones, as the ANC offers you protection from low, middle, and high-pitched droning noises like a lawnmower, car engine, or running refrigerator. Unlike other ANC headphones, the QC Ultra do a great job at diminishing light conversational noises, making them a great companion for people working in public spaces, like a library or coffee shop," Jones says.
The Sony X90L is one of our favorite 2023 TVs and among the most underrated TVs on the market. It doesn't blow you away on the spec sheet, but the real-world performance and usability make it one of the best buys on the market. It's technically in the same category as the popular TCL QM8 and Hisense U8K.
However, while those are Mini-LED TVs and look like they should be better on paper, the Sony X90L has better color accuracy, plenty of brightness, and a higher quality remote than TCL and Hisense. With this TV, you get Sony's excellent picture processing to upscale content to 4K. If you're looking for a TV to watch movies, this one nearly rivals expensive OLED and high-end QLED TVs that cost almost twice as much.
ZDNET's Jason Hiner thinks it's totally giftable for Father's Day 2024, too.
Is your dad king of the grill? With grilling season here, now's a great time to upgrade Dad's essential cooking kit. The Meater 2 Plus is an intelligent precision thermometer designed to confirm the temperature of tons of various meat ideally.
ZDNET's Sabrina Ortiz has gifted the Meater 2 Plus to several friends, and owns one herself, too. "It's so good, I use it nearly every day ... the game-changing part is that it alerts you when [the meat] is done," Ortiz said.
ZDNET's Matthew Miller is a Meater fan, too. After owning the original Meater, he reviewed the Meater 2 Plus back in February. "The Meater 2 Plus enhances the cooking experience with more sensors, an upgraded design, and a reliable thermometer that can be counted on to provide accurate and timely temperature management ... if reliable and safe cooking is what you're after, and you don't trust eyeballing or timing things, then this smart thermometer is well worth the investment," Miller says.
A luxury coffee maker at home is always a good idea, right? ZDNET's David Gewirtz thinks so. Gewirtz purchased the Nespresso a few weeks ago after finally convincing his wife, and he says he's never looked back.
"Best gift this season: We're not sponsored by Nespresso. It's just that I've wanted one of these machines for a very long time. When an article in ZDNET showed that it was available for a hefty discount, I knew it was time to try to convince my wife. She said yes, and once again made me a very happy man," he said.
If your dad has an Apple Watch, upgrading his watch band is a great gift, especially if he doesn't have a traditional leather watch band option. ZDNET's Kayla Solino recently gifted her dad a Nomad leather band after he purchased his Watch Series 9.
Nomad's traditional leather Apple Watch band mimics those of classic watches. It comes in brown or black and has two hardware options. It is also made of genuine Horween leather and naturally patinas with time, for a custom, craftsman-like look. If your dad prefers sleek lines, Nomad also sells a Modern leather band, which offers an updated, fresh spin on a classic leather strap. Nomad's Modern band comes in three colors and two hardware options for a blend of metal and leather. And if he's looking for a sporty feel, the Active Band Pro combines the leather look of the Modern band with sporty flare.
When is Father's Day 2024?
In the US, Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 16, 2024. The annual holiday honoring paternal figures is on a different day every year but always falls on the third Sunday of June. The holiday is less than a fortnight away.