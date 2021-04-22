Adobe adds new automation, AI capabilities to Experience Manager cloud service

Adobe has announced a new batch of capabilities for its Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) as a cloud service. Launched a year ago, Adobe's pitch for the AEM cloud service is that it helps small to mid-market businesses and marketers create, manage and deliver more campaigns, digital assets and experiences.

Key updates include new Creative Cloud-powered content automation capabilities within AEM. The feature lets marketers use one master file to automate the creation of ready digital assets via Creative Cloud editing features from Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. For example, when designing a campaign, marketers can upload content and the system will automatically remove backgrounds and straighten images.

Adobe is also expanding the reach of its AI engine Sensei throughout Experience Manager. The company said new AI features make it easier to apply appropriate metadata such as color details for improved asset discover across teams. Meanwhile, with new Smart Tags for text, brands can automatically extract keywords and tags from enterprise documents. The tagging capabilities can also be trained to recognize keywords that are unique to the brand's business taxonomy, Adobe said.

Adobe is also rolling out a new templated approach that aims to help marketers design web experiences within days (as opposed to months), and without developer or IT support.

Looking at the bigger picture for Adobe, the company's growth strategy revolves heavily around the shift to digital business and experiences. The Adobe Experience Cloud, which houses the AEM service, is expected to have an addressable market of $84 million by 2022 due to customization, content delivery, data, analytics, commerce, advertising and customer journeys. To hit this market, Adobe is targeting chief marketing and digital officers with new capabilities, and also working to better target midmarket companies.

