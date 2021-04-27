Adobe announces new Document Cloud integrations for Microsoft Teams

Adobe and Microsoft are expanding on their years-long partnership with a new batch of productivity integrations across Adobe Document Cloud and Microsoft Teams.

The latest integrations include the availability of Adobe Sign in the new Microsoft Teams Approvals app, a live e-signature tool for Teams, and a Teams integration with Adobe Acrobat.

Adobe's e-signature service has been Microsoft's "preferred" online signature offering since 2017. The companies have continued to expand on the partnership via cross-cloud integrations, with a particular focus on native e-signature and approval services.

On the approvals front, Adobe Sign was given the distinction of being the first e-signature solution available in the Approvals app. For e-signatures, the companies are rolling out a live signature tool for Microsoft Teams.

With Live Signing in Microsoft Teams, users can host an agreement for signature in a video Teams meeting. Using the Adobe Sign message extension, users can look up an agreement in Adobe Sign to host in the meeting, and then send it to the signer in chat for viewing and signing.

With the Acrobat integration for Microsoft Teams, multiple Acrobat users can comment and annotate on PDFs stored in SharePoint, OneDrive, or Teams without leaving the Teams app. Comments are captured in a single PDF that can be stored.

"While this is an important milestone in our work together, we're not stopping here," Adobe said in a blog post. "You can expect to see more work between us and Microsoft not only across Adobe Document Cloud, but also other Adobe solutions."

