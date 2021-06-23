Adobe launches Substance 3D suite as part of ramp up of 3D technology offerings

Adobe on Wednesday announced the latest evolution of its 3D technology with the launch of the Substance 3D collection, a suite of tools and services for 3D content creation. The Substance 3D collection includes four key tools -- Stager, Sampler, Painter and Designer -- alongside a library of thousands of customizable 3D assets.

Adobe's efforts in 3D are nothing new. The company first dabbled in the technology nearly a decade ago, and in January 2014 began offering 3D printing support in Creative Cloud. At the time, Adobe's introduction of 3D design technology to the millions of Creative Cloud subscribers was seen a major boost to the 3D printing market.

In terms of 3D content creation, Adobe really ramped up its focus with its 2015 acquisition of Mixamo, makers of 3D computer graphics software. Mixamo's technology was integrated into Creative Cloud and helped to increase what designers and developers could do with Photoshop and 3D content.

Following Adobe's acquisition of Mixamo, along with its Allegorithmic and Medium acquisitions in 2019, Adobe has steadily been focused on and investing in 3D, including hiring Pixar veteran Guido Quaroni to lead its engineering team.

Adobe said the Substance 3D suite is the result of its continued investment in 3D and immersive technology, leveraging its legacy 2D design software such as Photoshop and Illustrator as a template for new its 3D tools.

Adobe said collection is just the beginning of its 3D innovation efforts, and that more products are being tested in private beta and will be added over time.

