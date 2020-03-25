Equinix opens fourth Singapore data centre

Equinix has opened its fourth data centre in Singapore with an initial investment of $74 million, offering 4,220 square metres of colocation space. The fourth International Business Exchange (IBX) aims to support growing digital transformation efforts amongst businesses and increasing interconnectivity in the city-state.

Called SG4, the new site is located in a country where interconnection bandwidth--direct and private data exchange between organisations--was expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 47% to double by 2022, said Equinix, citing stats from its Global Interconnection Index.

Singapore to spend $719m beefing up government's cyber, data security systems Country's 2020 budget will see SG$1 billion spent over three years to enhance the government's cyber and data security capabilities, essential as it adopts new technologies such as AI, as well as more funding support for deep-tech startups and SMBs. Read More

Growing focus on artificial intelligence and automation as well as the rollout of 5G networks also meant businesses would have to push out their network infrastructure to the edge and maintain close proximity with customers and partners to ensure robust and secure data connection.

Equinix said its SG4 facility would deliver low latency and redundancy, and was directly connected to its other three IBX data centres in Singapore, where the operator currently supports more than 695 companies across various sectors including financial services and biomedical sciences.

It pointed to Tata Consultancy Service as a customer currently running on the IBX to support its cloud platform in Asia-Pacific. The Indian IT services provider would operate its largest enterprise cloud deployment in the region on the SG4 site.

The Singapore data centre offered 1,400 cabinets in its initial buildup, with the potential to accommodate more than 4,000 cabinets at full capacity and offer a colocation space of more than 12,280 square metres.

Equinix's global network comprised more than 200 IBX facilities in 55 markets, of which 46 are located in this region including China, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

The data centre operator last year said it would pump in between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion in capital expenditure to grow its footprint across 16 countries, opening 12 new IBX sites and expanding 23 existing facilities.

RELATED COVERAGE

Equinix plans $85m Singapore data centre

The facility will be the fourth Equinix has in Singapore.

Equinix opens 11th Tokyo data centre, its largest in Japan

New facility currently houses 950 cabinets and offers colocation space of 39,800 square feet, expanding 3,500 cabinets and 153,800 square fee when fully completed, making it Equinix's biggest data centre in Japan where it operates 13 sites.

Equinix expands data centre footprint with the opening of Melbourne's ME2

It's been almost a year since the company first announced initial plans.

Equinix to launch 12 data centres and expand 23 sites in 2019

The data centre operator has detailed its 2019 global expansion plans that will see it open 12 new International Business Exchange data centres and expand 23 of its existing sites.

Seoul pinned for new Equinix data centre

The global giant makes its move into South Korea.