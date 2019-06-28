Almost half of US home security system owners admit their systems were switched off before a break in

The number of smart homes are on the rise, so it is no surprise that homeowners are becoming interested in buying the best tech products for safety.

In 2017, there were an estimated 1.4 million burglaries, according to the FBI, and more than two in three break-ins occurred on ordinary residential properties.

These invasions are not always random. Analysis shows many break-ins are committed by someone who lives within two miles of the infiltrated property, meaning they can learn your habits and routine before attacking.

Utah-based security and safety solutions company Cove surveyed 933 people who had experienced a break-in and respondents reported their biggest tech regrets and how they coped with the break-in.

The results are startling.

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans involved in a burglary, installed security cameras after their home invasion.

Three-quarters (77 %) of burglary victims admitted to not having a home security system at the time of their first break-in.

However, of the people that did, almost half (46 %) admitted to not switching on their security system.

They are relying on their technology as a permanent solution for their smart homes, but failing in using it properly.

The study revealed that of respondents who have experienced at least one break-in, nearly one in two regrets not having a security system, with 40 % of victims buying one after their first break-in.

If respondents could turn back time to before a break-in, the top two precautions they would take would be to buy a security system and install security cameras.

Most burglary victims were more likely to cite technological solutions after a break in. Two out of five (41 %) of respondents wished they had invested in security cameras, and nearly 30 % wish they had kept virtual representations of their valuables.

Precautions are cheaper than risk: The average value of items stolen from a home invasion is nearly $2,000, and respondents only recover under a quarter (22 %) of their stolen items.

Three out of five (60 %) of break-in victims wish they had invested in home security, as studies show the best way to deter a criminal is to have an active home security system.

A Cove spokesperson said: "Though it's important to have smart home tech to protect your home, knowing how to use it is just as crucial. In our survey, 1 in 5 burglary victims said they had a home security system, yet nearly half (47 %) admitted to having it off at the time of the burglary."

Your home should be your haven – so your smart home should work to make sure that it is your well-protected haven – whatever happens.

