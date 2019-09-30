Amazon launches AWS IQ, a service to connect customers with certified experts

Amazon on Monday officially launched AWS IQ, a new service that promises to connect customers directly with AWS certified engineers. The program, which rolled out in beta earlier this year, is meant to help AWS customers with a range of project work, such as choosing the right architecture, optimizing a workload, building an application or just general help setting up AWS services.

The system makes most sense for small businesses with relatively basic needs, but larger businesses with complex projects can still find it beneficial, according to AWS chief evangelist Jeff Barr.

"While organizations of any size can use and benefit from AWS IQ, I believe that small and medium-sized businesses will find it particularly useful," Barr wrote in a blog post. "Regardless of the size of your organization, AWS IQ will let you quickly & securely find, engage, and pay AWS Certified experts for hands-on help."

AWS IQ is integrated with the customer's AWS account and their AWS bill, and also lets customers grant, monitor, and control expert access to their AWS Account.

On the engineer side, eligible experts must have active AWS associate, professional, or specialty-level certifications through AWS. IQ will provide AWS experts access to new business, but also infrastructure for project tracking, customer billing, invoicing and payments.

