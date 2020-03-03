Amazon: Same day shipping lowers carbon emissions

Amazon said Tuesday that it's expanding its same-day shipping program to more cities via a network of mini-fulfillment centers located near key metro areas. The e-commerce giant said the buildings are the first of their kind and allow the company to deliver more products in less time and with lower carbon emissions.

With the new warehouses, Amazon said Prime members in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando, and Dallas can choose from an assortment of roughly 3 million items that have been marked for same-day delivery.

"The faster delivery speeds enabled by these facilities actually help us lower carbon emissions in line with our Climate Pledge to be net zero carbon by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement," the company wrote in a blog post. "This is because these new facilities are in close proximity to customers, reducing the need for aircraft transport and generally decreasing the distance drivers have to travel to deliver packages to our customers."

Shipping is a massive expense for Amazon, and that cost has fueled the company's efforts to build out its delivery network and develop new shipping methods, including robots, autonomous drones, and its Prime-branded cargo plane fleet. In addition to cost savings, Amazon's delivery efforts are also closely aligned with its renewable energy goals.

In September, Amazon announced its intention to meet the Paris Agreement a decade early through The Climate Pledge, with the goal of becoming zero carbon by 2040. In order to do so, the company intends to reach 80 percent renewable energy by 2024 and become 100 percent powered by renewables by 2030.

The company also intends to significantly reduce its carbon footprint by making sure 50 percent of shipments are carbon neutral by 2030. Part of the plan includes the purchase of 100,000 Rivian electric vans, due to hit the road in 2021.

