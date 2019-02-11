Amazon to acquire eero, home mesh router maker

Amazon on Monday announced its plans to acquire eero, a startup that delivers a mesh home WiFi system. The acquisition fits in with Amazon's efforts to connect just about all home devices, from speakers to microwaves. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Eero, a San Francisco-based company founded in 2014, competes with other mesh systems like Google Wifi, Netgear's the Orbi and the Linksys Velop. Amazon highlighted eero's 4.6-star product rating on Amazon.com.

"We are incredibly impressed with the eero team and howquickly they invented a WiFi solution that makes connected devices just work," Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices and Services, said in a statement. "We have a shared vision that the smart home experience can get even easier, and we're committed to continue innovating on behalf of customers."

Customers use the eero app to set up mesh systems that use multiple access points to blanket a home in high-performing WiFi. The system can be customized to eliminate dead zones, and it can receive instructions from the cloud for automatic updates. Customers can also use the app for features like setting parental controls and sharing the network.

