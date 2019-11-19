AMD releases first unlocked 'Zen' based Athlon processor, priced at $49

Today sees chipmaker AMD release the new Athlon 3000G, making an aggressive push at winning over mainstream desktop users. And this overclockable chip comes in at a fantastic price.
Athlon 3000G tech specs:
- Threads/Cores: 2/4
- Frequency: 3.5GHz
- Total L1 Cache: 192KB
- Total L2 Cache: 1MB
- Total L3 Cache: 4MB
- Graphics: Radeon Vega 3
- GPU Cores: 3
- PCI Express Version: PCIe 3.0
- TDP: 35W
- Platform: AM4
- Max Temp: 95°C
- Price: $49
There's a lot that's attractive about the new Athlon 3000G. It's the first "Zen" based Athlon processor to be unlocked, making it a great choice for overclockers who are price-conscious. And speaking of price, the new Athlon comes in at a very reasonable $49. The built-in Radeon Vega 3 graphics brings high-definition gaming into a budget mainstream processor package.
See also:
- The world's best power bank: The Zendure SuperTank
- More weird and super useful gadgets (that make great gifts too!)
- iPhone and iPad owners have been in a mad rush to install iOS 13
- Where Google's Pixel 4 and Apple's iPhone 11 fail
- iOS 13: New features you might have missed
- How to dramatically improve your typing speed on an iPad (or make your typing more accurate)
- iOS 13 battery life bad? Top tips to fix battery drain issues
- Must-have productivity apps and accessories for the iPad Pro
Join Discussion