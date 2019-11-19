AMD releases first unlocked 'Zen' based Athlon processor, priced at $49

Today sees chipmaker AMD release the new Athlon 3000G, making an aggressive push at winning over mainstream desktop users. And this overclockable chip comes in at a fantastic price.

Athlon 3000G tech specs:

Threads/Cores : 2/4

: 2/4 Frequency : 3.5GHz

: 3.5GHz Total L1 Cache : 192KB



: 192KB Total L2 Cache : 1MB



: 1MB Total L3 Cache : 4MB



: 4MB Graphics : Radeon Vega 3

: Radeon Vega 3 GPU Cores : 3

: 3 PCI Express Version : PCIe 3.0



: PCIe 3.0 TDP : 35W

: 35W Platform : AM4

: AM4 Max Temp : 95°C



: 95°C Price: $49

There's a lot that's attractive about the new Athlon 3000G. It's the first "Zen" based Athlon processor to be unlocked, making it a great choice for overclockers who are price-conscious. And speaking of price, the new Athlon comes in at a very reasonable $49. The built-in Radeon Vega 3 graphics brings high-definition gaming into a budget mainstream processor package.

