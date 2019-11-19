AMD releases first unlocked 'Zen' based Athlon processor, priced at $49

The Athlon 3000G has a lot going for it... especially the price.

Today sees chipmaker AMD release the new Athlon 3000G, making an aggressive push at winning over mainstream desktop users. And this overclockable chip comes in at a fantastic price.

Athlon 3000G tech specs:

  • Threads/Cores: 2/4
  • Frequency: 3.5GHz
  • Total L1 Cache: 192KB
  • Total L2 Cache: 1MB
  • Total L3 Cache: 4MB
  • Graphics: Radeon Vega 3
  • GPU Cores: 3
  • PCI Express Version: PCIe 3.0
  • TDP: 35W
  • Platform: AM4
  • Max Temp: 95°C
  • Price: $49

There's a lot that's attractive about the new Athlon 3000G. It's the first "Zen" based Athlon processor to be unlocked, making it a great choice for overclockers who are price-conscious. And speaking of price, the new Athlon comes in at a very reasonable $49. The built-in Radeon Vega 3 graphics brings high-definition gaming into a budget mainstream processor package.

See also:

Related Topics:

Hardware Intel ARM Artificial Intelligence Innovation

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3