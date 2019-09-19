AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 32-core CPU is more bad news for Intel

While there's been little official word on AMD's 3rd-generation Threadripper chips, the chip has made an appearance over on Geekbench. And while the results suggest that this chip may not deliver the stratospheric improvements that the 2nd-gen chip did compared to the original silicon, it's more than enough to stay ahead of Intel's flagship chip.

Must read: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max: What are the differences?

The results, which allegedly are for the 32-core Threadripper 3000, were spotted over on Twitter by momomo-us over on Twitter.

Geekbench 5

AMD Sharkstoothhttps://t.co/mvEBMCHfIZ — 188号 (@momomo_us) September 18, 2019

This fits in well with a benchmark spotted back in August. This showed the Threadripper 3000 as having a 3.6GHz base clock and 4.2GHz boost.

The single-core score of 1,275 is pretty much the same as for the current flagship Threadripper 2990WX, and is actually slightly lower than the 1,334 that the Intel i9-9900K scores.

But when it comes to multi-core, the Threadripper 3000's score of 23,015 absolutely destroys the Threadripper 2990WX's score of 13,400, and leaves the i9-9900K with its score of 8,726 in its dust.

Some back-of-the-envelope calculations suggest that based on this benchmark that the Threadripper 3000 is some 70 percent faster than the Threadripper 2990WX. However, as usual, caution is needed when trying to extrapolate benchmark results and translate them into real-world performance.

See also: