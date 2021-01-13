CES 2021: AMD debuts mobile Ryzen 5000 processors

Image: AMD

AMD has rolled out the mobile version of its Ryzen 5000 series processors, mostly based on its Zen 3 architecture, at CES on Tuesday.

The mobile line contains the H series for higher performance and the 15-watt U series for smaller devices.

Topping the line is the over 45-watt Ryzen 9 5980HX that has 8 cores and 16 threads, a base frequency of 3.3GHz that boosts up to 4.8GHz, and 20MB of cache. Leading its 15-watt line is the 8 core and 16 thread Ryzen 7 5800U that has a base frequency of 1.9GHz and a boost frequency of 4.4GHz. AMD said the 5800U has 16% higher single threaded performance over its 4000 series predecessor, and 14% higher multithreaded performance, while getting 17.5 hours of "general usage battery life" and 21 hours of movie watching.

To add to the confusion of processor names and architectures used, the mobile 5000 lineup contains a number of Zen 2 chips, especially at the lower end. The Ryzen 7 5700U, Ryzen 5 5500U, and Ryzen 3 5300U are all based on the older architecture.

The 5000 series chips would be available in the first half of the year.

For workstation users, AMD also unveiled a trio of 280-watt Threadripper Pro chips that will be available directly to consumers. Leading the way is the 64-core Threadripper Pro 3995WX that has 288MB of cache and runs at 2.7GHz base frequency and 4.2GHz boost frequency, followed by the 32-core 3975WX with 144MB of cache, and the 16-core 3955WX with 72MB of cache.

The company also announced a pair of reduced wattage versions of its 5900X and 5800X desktop processors, the 65-watt 5900 and 5700, which will be available to pre-built OEM systems only.

During its keynote, the company also teased its third generation Epyc processor, which it said could complete a weather forecasting task 68% faster than a pair of Intel Xeon Gold 6285R chips. AMD said it would have more details when Epyc launches later this quarter.

In the past week, a number of laptop manufacturers have announced devices using Ryzen chips, including Lenovo and Acer.