Android's new Spotify and YouTube notification system sounds like a music streaming dream

Picture this: you're in the car, blasting your ultimate hype-up song, wanting the good vibes to transfer straight to your earbuds or home speakers once you step out, but the multi-step process kills your mood.
If you can relate, I have good news. Android may have just cracked the code to a seamless streaming switch.
Today, at the CES showcase, Google announced its working with both Spotify and YouTube Music to create a dedicated notification system that allows users to quickly transfer music playback from device to device. Basically, listening from a car to wireless earbuds to a home speaker will be one pause-free experience.
Android 13 gave us a taste of how the system worked when it first debuted its refreshed media player on an Android phone's lock screen. The media player allows users to quickly select which Bluetooth or Chromecast built-in devices they want to play their current audio on, and is currently compatible with YouTube and YouTube Music.
This year, Android has also been working with Spotify for users to leverage the new media player's switching capabilities on third-party platforms.
Google says it's also looking for a way to make its notification system a continuous audio remote so that you can start a podcast in your car, continue on your phone, and finish listening on your home TV. According to Google, users would receive notifications as they physically move from location to location, inviting them to transfer the audio source if another device is detected nearby.
Android has yet to give details about when exactly the notification system integration with Spotify or the continuous switching is set to launch, but be sure to stay tuned for updates.