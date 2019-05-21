Apple admits it's changing its MacBook keyboard again (oh, great)

× apple-macbook-pro-15-inch-2017-11.jpg

See also Latest computer news at CNET

I'm leaping for joy.

To be more precise, my eyebrows have risen around a quarter of an inch.

You see, Apple has just let slip that maybe, perhaps its MacBook butterfly keyboard -- all three generations of it -- is to ease of use what toilet paper is to stemming a flood.

This admission of abject incompetence comes in concert with an announcement entitled: "Apple introduces first 8-core MacBook Pro, the fastest Mac notebook ever."

It seems that Apple is yet again promising that it'll finally fix the issues with the butterfly keyboard on its latest MacBooks.

You mean you might be able to actually type on this one without the keys being reluctant to -- or even refusing to -- function?

I only ask because, along with so many other people, I have a butterfly keyboard issue. The M-key on my MacBook Air had a difficult flight from San Francisco to Europe and now insists on being struck very hard in order to produce the letter M on the screen. And still it resists.

Since I wrote about it on Sunday, I've heard from other MacBook users who are equally frustrated with a product that has become an embarrassment.

Reports suggest that Apple has now decided to insert a new material, one that may play better with your slivers of croissant or specks of random dust that appear able to slide beneath your butterfly keys and cause them to flutter, sputter, and even perform an utter abandonment in favor of the great beyond.

Just to show that it's finally heard the plaintive cries of livid users, Cupertino is expanding its repair program to cover newer laptops like mine, which was bought in the last six months and is, may I be honest, the worst, most annoying Apple product I've ever owned.

For the longest time, Apple insisted that no, no this was just an isolated sprinkling of users who were experiencing problems.

The company still attempts to claim: "A small percentage of the keyboards in certain MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors: Letters or characters repeat unexpectedly, letters or characters do not appear, Key(s) feel 'sticky' or do not respond in a consistent manner."

This latest attempt at celestial salvation appears to suggest that this small percentage is a larger percentage than something that could be described by most people as small.

Of course, there's no guarantee this latest solution will work any better than Apple's more basic solution: Spraying compressed air under and in between your keys.

But as soon as I'm back, I'll attempt to give this new material -- whatever it actually is -- a try.

After all, if this new material is shipping on these latest, fastest MacBook notebooks ever, perhaps it can sink to the level of at least being able to type the word Microsoft at the first attempt.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.